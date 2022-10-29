Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Read full article on original website
shirley larue
3d ago
what about the windows and widower and retirement support, only make 12,000 a year?And that worked all their lives and have to choose between food or medicine
Winston Wolf
3d ago
Whatever happened to people working for a living? I worked two jobs when I needed money to take care of my family. Now you're just giving people a handout and making them lazy. The City of Alexandria has become a joke. The people who run the city need to be voted out.
Dennis Crawley
2d ago
Not fair for rest of Virginia's if they cannot do it for everybody they shouldn't do it. We all pay taxes and deserve the same benefits as others.
WTOP
Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC
More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days
Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Opioid epidemic infiltrates Arlington Public Schools
“Do you know how it feels to look at your daughter when she can’t move her eyes?”. That’s an Arlington mother, who spoke to ARLnow on the condition of anonymity, about a recent fentanyl overdose her 13-year-old daughter survived. It happened off school grounds, but the mother believes her daughter took the drugs during school hours.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
Maryland city offering $1,000 direct cash payments for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma is providing help to its resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a one-time $1,000 cash payment. The City of Takoma Park says a majority of its city's low- to moderate-income households experienced a housing cost burden during the pandemic and may have experienced some difficulties paying for rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment.
WDTV
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year. According...
Lottery ticket worth $1,000,000 purchased at Sheetz in Shepherdstown, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A winning lottery ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier option was not purchased. Mega Millions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option. The Megaplier increases the […]
wfmd.com
Early Voting Continues In Frederick County, Rest Of Maryland
Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot via US Postal Service. Frederick, Md (KM) Since early voting began last week, about 6500 people in Frederick County have cast their ballots as of Sunday night. That’s according Election Director Barbara Wagner. Early voting began on Thursday, October...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
chestertownspy.org
MDE Gives Lakeside in Trappe a Limited Permit to Move Forward
The Maryland Department of the Environment released its decision regarding the Lakeside housing development discharge permit on Friday afternoon. The MDE ruling considerably limits the project to 100,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The developer had asked for 540,000 gallons per day. The dramatic reduction by the MDE was a...
Washington Examiner
How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war
Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
Lexington Park Woman To Spend Years In Prison For Stealing $1M In Disability Benefits: DOJ
Federal officials announced that a Southern Maryland woman will spend more than two years in prison for stealing more than $1 million in disability cash from the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Lexington Park resident Angela Marie Farr, 36, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three...
DC News Now
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
