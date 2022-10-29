ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
shirley larue
3d ago

what about the windows and widower and retirement support, only make 12,000 a year?And that worked all their lives and have to choose between food or medicine

Reply
8
Winston Wolf
3d ago

Whatever happened to people working for a living? I worked two jobs when I needed money to take care of my family. Now you're just giving people a handout and making them lazy. The City of Alexandria has become a joke. The people who run the city need to be voted out.

Reply
9
Dennis Crawley
2d ago

Not fair for rest of Virginia's if they cannot do it for everybody they shouldn't do it. We all pay taxes and deserve the same benefits as others.

Reply
3
 

