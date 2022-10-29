ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of November

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog and low clouds this morning will slowly break and give way to more sunshine with warm afternoon temperatures rebounding to the middle 70s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning fog, warmer afternoon. TREND: Mainly dry, above-normal temperatures for sure. WEEKEND: Shower possibility, especially for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day: Rain possible for trick-or-treating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It is not going to rain all day, but there will be a risk of rain all day long. Lots of clouds and patchy fog too. First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Rest of the week: Clouds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day continues through the Tuesday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few showers, dense fog possible through the Tuesday morning commute. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Fog, spotty showers possible early Tuesday. Mainly dry, warm week ahead. Few showers possible this weekend, start of next week. The band of showers and storms that brought...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Families brace for rainy weather this Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we creep closer to Halloween, so does the possibility of rain and storms. Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Some families said this will change their Halloween plans. “Trying to get as much stuff done just in case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Feedback sessions begin for Lynx Silver Line

Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Courts hear arguments in affirmative action case. Updated: 20 hours ago. Monday marked the first day of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Input wanted for Lynx Silver Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. It would run a line from Matthews to Uptown, then out to Charlotte Douglas International airport and ending in Belmont. There’ve been several iterations of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
CLEVELAND, NC
WBTV

Northwest Charlotte intersection closed after crash takes down power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash at a busy intersection near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte may leave early morning commuters struggling to get to work on time. Officials say the crash -- which has been declared a hit-and-run -- happened around 4 a.m. on Oakdale Road, near Miranda Road and close to the post office.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte NICU Babies Dressed Up For Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital NICU is a level 4 nursery, the highest certification attainable in North Carolina for treating premature and critically-ill newborns. Right now, the NICU unit cares for approximately 54 patients at a time and will be soon be opening its expansion...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
CONCORD, NC

