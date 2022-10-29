ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
thevistapress.com

Assemblymember Waldron – Action Needed

Assemblymember Marie Waldron –When the Legislature convenes for the 2023-2024 session December 5th, some big issues will be waiting for us. They include crime, the cost of living, water supply – these problems and many more need immediate attention. According to a recent report from the Attorney General’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm

(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
NBC San Diego

Certain North County Communities Under Water Restrictions Amid Drought

Californians are living in the state’s driest period on record and residents are being asked to conserve water as reservoirs run low and demand exceeds a supply stressed by climate change. The Vallecitos Water District is moving San Marcos and surrounding areas to restrict outdoor irrigation to two days...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Most Popular Pizza Chain in California in 2022

The thought of a piping-hot pizza on the table in minutes makes it a fast favorite. Pizza is always there when you need it, and nearly everyone loves it. As a country, we are mad about pizza and that's not a new story. But when the top five pizza chains in every state is revealed - well, that's when things get interesting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Snow for tonight through Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
Cleveland.com

Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do clocks fall back?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — We’re not that far into fall, but parts of Northeast Ohio got their first taste of winter late Monday night and early Tuesday morning when some snow fell and actually stuck to the ground. Another significant moment signaling we’re heading into the colder months is...
ARIZONA STATE

