Read full article on original website
Related
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
Taylor Swift announces Bay Area concert, overwhelms Ticketmaster site
Ticketmaster couldn't handle the rush of Swifties.
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
San Francisco bakery pulls all-nighters to bake ‘pan de muerto’ by the thousands
"We'll sell thousands. That's the best time of the year, pan de muerto."
SFGate
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
Comments / 0