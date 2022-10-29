Read full article on original website
Consider This ...
2d ago
… let’s all watch obnoxious millionaires’ latest hoppy jiggling showboating talking to a camera that has no mike while billionaire owners sit in their boxes laughing at the fans‘willingness to pay their obscene prices.
Reply(3)
7
just a guy
1d ago
the amount of money those players make just to sit on that bench and never see playtime I wouldn't complain put me on that bench I'll take a spot
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sportsnaut
Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of Andy Reid, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Britt Reid learned his fate in a Missouri court room on Tuesday as he faced punishment stemming from a 2021
Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns
Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Darren Waller News
The 2-4 Raiders will have to head down to New Orleans without the services of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "... Waller will be inactive today vs. the Saints due to his hamstring injury, per source." Adding, "He’s close to being able to return, but not there quite yet."
Breaking: Family Of Michigan Football Player Is Pressing Charges
After an ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past weekend, the family of Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green is reportedly preparing to press charges. "I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. ... He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder."
Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
Look: Laura Rutledge's Reaction To Russell Wilson Goes Viral
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was the sideline reporter for Sunday morning's Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London. Following the game, the veteran sideline reporter spoke with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson did his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride!" message at the end of his interview with Rutledge. Rutledge appeared to...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Veteran Colts Running Back Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest
The NFL world is going to be busy before tomorrow afternoon's trade deadline. Dozens of players have been mentioned in trade rumors, including Indianapolis Colts veteran running back Nyheim Hines, who ESPN's Adam Schefter is drawing interest from other teams. Hines is in the first year of a three-year contract...
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
642K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 18