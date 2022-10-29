Family attorney on former officer not being charged in Tyrell Wilson shooting

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. ( KRON ) — A Danville police officer willl not be charged in the shooting death of Tyrell Wilson, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton announced Friday.

The decision came more than a year after the deadly shooting in Danville. Wilson was confronted by the now former deputy and police officer, Andrew Hall, in March 2021 after he was accused of throwing rocks at cars on I-680 in Danville.

Police body cam video shows Wilson armed with a knife, but his family claims he was suffering from a mental health crisis before he was shot and killed. John Burris, the family attorney for the Wilsons, said the D.A. faces challenges prosecuting officer Andrew Hall because Wilson was holding a knife at the time of the shooting.

Burris said Hall should not have been on the job at the time Wilson’s death. “I think that the story is that if appropriate action had been taken earlier, this young man would not be dead and his family would not be suffering the way they are suffering,” said Burris.

It took more than two years for the D.A. to review and charge Hall in connection with a 2018 killing of unarmed man, Laudemer Arboleda. Hall is currently spending six years in state prison after being convicted with assault with a fireman.

“If the prosecution had taken place earlier or that he had been removed from the streets earlier as a consequence of it, Tyrell Wilson would not be dead,” added Burris.

Burris said the outcome is not what was wanted but that the upside is Hall has been held accountable. Hall will not be a police officer in the future.

