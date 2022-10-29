Read full article on original website
8 News Now
Las Vegas police: Ex-felon stabbed man experiencing homelessness 32 times
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-felon is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas man experiencing homelessness 32 times, killing him. Armando Padron, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. Las Vegas Metro police officers were investigating a stabbing at Lewis Family Park on Oct. 26 when they […]
8 News Now
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
8 News Now
‘I killed her,’ Woman accused of killing mother in Las Vegas calmly describes murder in 911 call
A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday revealed.
8 News Now
Suspected cop killer appears in court Tuesday morning
Tyson Hampton, 24, waived his right to be read the criminal complaint during the hearing.
8 News Now
Las Vegas driver accused in DUI fatal crash was in court months ago on similar charge
A driver charged in a DUI from April is accused of hitting and killing another driver while under the influence in a multivehicle crash last week, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
8 News Now
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Ghost of Boulder City”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-According to town legend many spirits haunt Boulder City. A ghost plane, a haunted speakeasy and the presence of workers who passed during the building of the Hoover Dam. JC Fernandez and paranormal investigator Joshua Warren explore these mysteries and more!
8 News Now
Convicted abuser shot at, tried to kill woman who was breaking up with him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents. Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
8 News Now
Police ask for help locating robbery suspect
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of the suspect accused of robbing a business in the 800 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near W. Washington Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 25 around 1:25 p.m.
North valley officials to demolish building to make way for the new NLV Village
The NLV Village is said to be a 19-acre redevelopment project along Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard. This is the largest redevelopment project in history for the city according officials.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
8newsnow.com
Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
8 News Now
‘Jasper shot him in the face:’ Arrest report details deadly confrontation at apartment near UNLV
What Luis Guerrero didn't know as he waited for his girlfriend: she was about to end the relationship. She was with three men in the apartment talking about how they were going to tell Guerrero he couldn't come inside.
8 News Now
Las Vegas police release photo of man accused of killing girlfriend last week
Ishmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after Maples was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
8 News Now
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
8 News Now
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Story Behind Whiskey Pete’s”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-As you drive between Las Vegas and California, you probably have passed Whiskey Pete’s, Jillian Lopez takes us inside the Casino to learn more about the haunting history behind it.
8 News Now
$35 million ‘NLV Village’ redevelopment project starting in North Las Vegas
NLV Village, North Las Vegas, redevelopment, Lake Mead island, Rec World, Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard North
