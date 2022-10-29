ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Ex-felon stabbed man experiencing homelessness 32 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-felon is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas man experiencing homelessness 32 times, killing him. Armando Padron, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. Las Vegas Metro police officers were investigating a stabbing at Lewis Family Park on Oct. 26 when they […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dakotanewsnow.com

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fox5 KVVU

Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police ask for help locating robbery suspect

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of the suspect accused of robbing a business in the 800 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near W. Washington Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 25 around 1:25 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
LAS VEGAS, NV

