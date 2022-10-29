ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NC

caldwelljournal.com

City of Lenoir removing old clock tower

The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
LENOIR, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

One week out: Mecklenburg prepares for Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s crunch time for voters and election workers. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger as the weeks go on,” Mecklenburg county Board of Elections director Michael Dickerson said. With more than 120,000 ballots cast so far, Friday is expected to be the biggest turnout...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WITN

State trooper takes bite out of Halloween

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration. The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way. Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes announces retirement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes announced his retirement to members of the police department on Tuesday morning. Stokes said that his retirement would be effective on December 31. Stokes was sworn as the police chief in Salisbury on July 18, 2016, after serving more than thirty...
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job.  Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Input wanted for Lynx Silver Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. It would run a line from Matthews to Uptown, then out to Charlotte Douglas International airport and ending in Belmont. There’ve been several iterations of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community Resource Fair to be held Tuesday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Get Connected, a community resource fair will be held on Tuesday in Salisbury at the Salisbury Civic Center. The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft, and the Salisbury Housing Authority to have a resource fair for the ACP program from 3-7pm.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
BELMONT, NC
WBTV

Police: 3 injured in machete assault in Gastonia, suspect arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department confirms that a suspect is in custody following an assault involving a machete Tuesday morning on Redding Street. GPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found three men all suffering from deep cut wounds. Each victim, working outside in the area when the incident occurred, said the suspected individual rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them. Additionally, the men told officers they did not know the suspect and did not know why they were assaulted.
GASTONIA, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Concord NC

Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

