Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
WBTV
One week out: Mecklenburg prepares for Election Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s crunch time for voters and election workers. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger as the weeks go on,” Mecklenburg county Board of Elections director Michael Dickerson said. With more than 120,000 ballots cast so far, Friday is expected to be the biggest turnout...
WITN
State trooper takes bite out of Halloween
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration. The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way. Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got...
WBTV
Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes announces retirement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes announced his retirement to members of the police department on Tuesday morning. Stokes said that his retirement would be effective on December 31. Stokes was sworn as the police chief in Salisbury on July 18, 2016, after serving more than thirty...
WBTV
Charlotte voters to decide on $50 million bond for affordable housing
WBTV
Clean it up! Citizens group wants input on how to clean up litter around Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re just tired of seeing it; plastic bottles and cans, food wrappers and bags, papers and more litter the roadways and sidewalks around Salisbury. One group wants to talk about how to best clean up the mess. Chris McNeely volunteers with the Community Appearance Commission....
WBTV
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - You can see a lot online and some of it is far removed from the truth. WBTV is digging deeper tonight into a situation around Clover High School in South Carolina after a rumor made the rounds across social media in the Clover community. The district...
Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
Statesville man pulled machete on homeowner: Sheriff
A Statesville man with a criminal history is facing charges after entering a family's home with a machete and pulling a knife on the victims, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
WBTV
Input wanted for Lynx Silver Line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. It would run a line from Matthews to Uptown, then out to Charlotte Douglas International airport and ending in Belmont. There’ve been several iterations of the...
WBTV
Community Resource Fair to be held Tuesday in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Get Connected, a community resource fair will be held on Tuesday in Salisbury at the Salisbury Civic Center. The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft, and the Salisbury Housing Authority to have a resource fair for the ACP program from 3-7pm.
WBTV
WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
WBTV
Police: 3 injured in machete assault in Gastonia, suspect arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department confirms that a suspect is in custody following an assault involving a machete Tuesday morning on Redding Street. GPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found three men all suffering from deep cut wounds. Each victim, working outside in the area when the incident occurred, said the suspected individual rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them. Additionally, the men told officers they did not know the suspect and did not know why they were assaulted.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Concord NC
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
