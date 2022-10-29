Read full article on original website
ESPN
Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links
Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
ESPN
Tottenham survive in Marseille to reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham Hotspur survived a real scare in Marseille before fighting back to win 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday and clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 as group winners at the French side's expense. Spurs, with coach Antonio Conte banned from the touchline, were dominated in...
