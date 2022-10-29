Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Meta Must Pay $10.5M to Cover Washington Legal Fees in Campaign Violation Case
The penalty for Meta's repeated and intentional violations of Washington's campaign finance laws swelled by an additional $10.5 million Friday, as a judge ordered the Facebook parent company to pay the state's legal fees. Added to the nearly $25 million fine assessed earlier this week, that brings the total penalty...
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
The Justice Department took the side of the League of Women Voters on Monday in a lawsuit related to alleged voter intimidation about drop boxes in Arizona.
KUOW
Abortion billboards going up around Washington state
Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community owner in Johnson City, a small community...
Inslee, Legislators Vow to Battle Insurance Companies over Abortion
Last Friday, Gov. Inslee, and several legislators and 'faith' leaders assembled at a church in Federal Way to announce more pro-abortion measures in WA state. Legislators vow to create an insurance oversight committee. According to Rep. Drew Hanson (D) by way of Inslee's office:. "Rep. Drew Hansen previewed a sanctuary...
The Oregonian
Republican Governors Association gives another $1.25 million to Christine Drazan, candidate for Oregon governor
The Republican Governors Association donated another $1.25 million to Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday, bringing the total the national governors group has contributed to her campaign to more than $7 million. Also on Monday, their Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Governors Association, donated $250,000 to Democratic candidate for...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
KXLY
#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday
OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
The Oregonian
Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted
I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds
SEATTLE — Though 47% of registered Washington voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, 26% believe he should run for re-election in 2024, according to the latest WA Poll. Another 26% said former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024. Of the 719 registered voters...
Chronicle
Gov. Jay Inslee, Lawmakers Aim to Keep Anti-Abortion 'Tentacles' Out of Washington
Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic lawmakers revealed details Friday about a push to enact a "shield law" that would protect abortion patients and providers from out-of-state legal action, and announced two more bills in the works designed to ensure to reproductive health care access. One would indemnify Washington-based corporations...
shorelineareanews.com
U.S. Attorney Nick Brown appoints Election Officer for Western District of Washington
Seattle – United States Attorney Nick Brown announced that Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Seth Wilkinson will lead the efforts for the Western District of Washington in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. AUSA Wilkinson has been...
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What’s next?
Do any restrictions remain in place? Can I still get tests and vaccines? How do I protect myself from the virus?
Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife K9 retiring after 14 years
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A K9 with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is about to get some well-earned rest. K9 Colter, a Karelian bear dog, has been with WDFW’s enforcement program for more than a decade. For 14 years, he has helped officers with natural resource calls to give non-lethal options to issues between people and wildlife. In...
historylink.org
Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee and support Joe Biden for president on November 3, 2020.
In the election of November 3, 2020, Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee (b. 1951), and nine of the state's 10 members of Congress who are seeking re-election. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (b. 1962) defeats fellow Democrat Beth Doglio (b. 1965) to win the one open U.S. House seat. Former Vice President Joe Biden (b. 1942) carries the state as he defeats incumbent Donald Trump (b. 1946) in the race for president, although repeated false claims by Trump and some supporters that the election was stolen will lead to a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that delays, but does not prevent, Congress from confirming Biden's victory. State voters, by a wide margin, approve Referendum 90, which requires all Washington school districts to provide sex education. The referendum is the first mandatory sex-education measure on a statewide ballot anywhere in the country.
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
NBC News
529K+
Followers
59K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 17