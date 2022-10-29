ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud

By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Abortion billboards going up around Washington state

Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Republican Governors Association gives another $1.25 million to Christine Drazan, candidate for Oregon governor

The Republican Governors Association donated another $1.25 million to Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday, bringing the total the national governors group has contributed to her campaign to more than $7 million. Also on Monday, their Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Governors Association, donated $250,000 to Democratic candidate for...
OREGON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday

OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted

I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
OREGON STATE
historylink.org

Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee and support Joe Biden for president on November 3, 2020.

In the election of November 3, 2020, Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee (b. 1951), and nine of the state's 10 members of Congress who are seeking re-election. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (b. 1962) defeats fellow Democrat Beth Doglio (b. 1965) to win the one open U.S. House seat. Former Vice President Joe Biden (b. 1942) carries the state as he defeats incumbent Donald Trump (b. 1946) in the race for president, although repeated false claims by Trump and some supporters that the election was stolen will lead to a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that delays, but does not prevent, Congress from confirming Biden's victory. State voters, by a wide margin, approve Referendum 90, which requires all Washington school districts to provide sex education. The referendum is the first mandatory sex-education measure on a statewide ballot anywhere in the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
