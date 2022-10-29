Brittany Mahomes Looks Like a Goddess During This Sneak Peek of Her Maternity Photoshoot

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes James Devaney/Getty Images.

Brittany Mahomes just made everyone stop in their tracks with a sneak peek of her upcoming maternity photoshoot. Let’s just say the word “heavenly” doesn’t even begin to describe how stunning this shoot is going to be.

On Oct 28, Mahomes gave her fans sneak peeks at her upcoming (and sure to be insanely gorgeous) maternity shoot, through Boomerang videos on her Instagram story. In the first snapshot, we see some sheer draped white curtains dangling around the scene, along with a smoke machine — which got everyone excited to see what this shoot will entail.

But everyone is losing it over the following Boomerang of Mahomes in the ethereal scene. She uploaded the sneak peek without a caption, but tagged the people who made it possible like @jessesalterphotography and more.

Brittany Mahomes IG Story.

In the showstopping snapshot, we see Mahomes showing off her bare baby bump and mile-long legs as she poses in the heavenly scene. Her curled hair is up in a bun as she wears a white sports bra and négligée that matches the drapes behind her. Truly, she looks like a goddess and we can’t wait to see the finished result.

Days prior, Mahomes uploaded a series of photos of her showing off her baby bump and elaborate scenery for the long-awaited arrival of her and Patrick Mahomes’ son. Brittany uploaded the photos with the caption, “Hey baby boy, we are ready for you🥹🤍.” You can see the photos HERE.

The Mahomes have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, and are expecting a baby boy any day now!

