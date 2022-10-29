ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EuroMillions: Winning lottery numbers for huge £113 million jackpot on Friday October 28

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 3 days ago

The winning EuroMillions lottery numbers for Friday have been drawn, with an estimated jackpot of £113 million.

The UK ’s biggest winners to date are Joe and Jess Thwaite who won £184 million this year.

The Gloucestershire couple won with a lucky dip ticket via the National Lottery app.

Though they scooped the biggest win in UK history, the couple have been modest in their luxury purchases, only buying themselves a £38,000 grey Volvo V60.

See if you could join the EuroMillions’ hall of fame with the winning numbers below.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 14, 16, 21, 28, 35.

The Lucky Stars are: 01, 11.

Millionaire Maker Selection: one UK millionaire has been created – TTQW20439

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 12, 16, 19, 26, 31 – and the Thunderball is 13.

The lottery game is played in Ireland , Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain , Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Any lucky winner would instantly become richer than singers Harry Styles, who is worth an estimated £100 million, as well as more than Dua Lipa and James Cordon combined who are worth £36 million and £50 million respectively.

They would also be able to buy themselves a home in Bishops Avenue in north London , known as Billionaires’ Row, where properties have gone for around £75 million in the past, or the luxurious Doughty House in Richmond, south-west London, which is worth £100 million.

