wrestleview.com
Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar
According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
wrestletalk.com
Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’
The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Bayley Says Having A Women’s Mid-Card Title Would Be Good For The Division
Top WWE Star Bayley had a conversation with Sportskeeda on topics such as how having a mid-card title would be good for the division and how it is just going to take time for it to happen. Bayley said:. “I mean, it wouldn’t hurt. It would be nice to have...
rajah.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On Upcoming Crown Jewel Match, New Brothers Of Destruction Replica Title
-- Ahead of her Raw Women's Championship opportunity in Saudi Arabia, Monday Night Raw Superstar and Damage CTRL leader Bayley posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her followers:. WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event goes down live from Saudi Arabia on Novemeber 5th, at 12 p.m....
rajah.com
WWE News: Emma Comments On Her Return To WWE, Throwback Edge Entrance (Video)
-- After her return to WWE at Friday evening's Smackdown On FOX taping at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, Emma posted on Instagram, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has been...
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to report of WWE bringing King of The Ring back
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring as a PPV event for the first time in 20 years. He also discusses other rumored changes to their major event schedule in 2023, what he would do with the schedule and early plans for Raw’s 30th anniversary in January bringing the show back to New York City?
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features matches from Halloween Havoc such as the Texas Death Match, the Sumo Monster Truck Match and the Devil’s Playground Match, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
WWE Reveals Lineup For Upcoming European Tour
The Smackdown roster is going on a quick tour of Europe soon, and the lineup for the brands WWE Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland has been revealed:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. *...
rajah.com
Serpentico Shares Thoughts On Danhausen, Nyla Rose Possibly Joining Chaos Theory
What does Serpentico think about the addition of some new members to Chaos Theory?. The masked wrestling veteran spoke about this during a recent interview with Jon Pearl of Fightful. Featured below are some of the highlights where the AEW performer shares his thoughts on this topic. On how he...
rajah.com
Cora Jade Calls AJ Lee & Saraya Inspirations, Talks Noticing Women Being Portrayed Different In WWE As A Kid
Cora Jade recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion with the popular pro wrestling and combat sports outlet, the women's wrestling star spoke highly of AJ Lee and Saraya, calling both women's wrestling legends big inspirations for her own career in the business.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Considering Major Change For Money In The Bank
WWE has a new focus on its premium live events. Following the success that was WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted that the company is hoping to add more international stadium shows to its calendar. As of this writing, WWE makes two trips to Saudi Arabia per year, and has also held big events in the United Kingdom and Australia. Those stadium shows are not limited to outside the United States either, as WWE has turned to larger venues for non-WrestleMania "big four" events like SummerSlam and Royal Rumble in recent years.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Has No Desire To Work In Talent Relations For AEW
"The Enforcer" isn't interested in enforcing the talent roster in All Elite Wrestling. Arn Anderson spoke about his lack of desire to work in talent relations behind-the-scenes in AEW during the latest installment of his official "ARN" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he...
rajah.com
Wardlow Reveals He Misses The Presence Of Cody Rhodes In The AEW Locker Room
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently appeared on the "ESPR Wrestling" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he misses having the presence of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes in the AEW locker room, but he loves Cody and will support The American Nightmare in anything he wants to do with his life.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Now WWE’s Top Merchandise Seller – Bloodline In 2nd Place
The wave of momentum from Bray Wyatt’s return is not slowing down as the former Universal Champion is now WWE’s top merchandise seller. Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and his return has been praised by fans and those in the industry. In the latest Wrestling...
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Autumn Action Night 4 Results (10/29): Las Vegas, Nevada
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently held the fourth day of their STRONG: Autumn Action Event, which took place from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show saw Tomohiro Ishii face "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in a Singles Match in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
Clark Connors Reveals Who From NJPW Has Hit Him The Hardest: "This Might Surprise You ..."
Who hits the hardest in New Japan Pro Wrestling these days?. Clark Connors has an opinion on this topic. The wrestling veteran spoke about it during a recent in-depth interview with the folks from Fightful.com. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he is still with NJPW and...
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Attempted To Get Eddie Kingston A Job In WWE
Jon Moxley tried to get WWE to sign Eddie Kingston. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston go way back to when they were independent wrestlers fighting for numerous wrestling promotions. On a recent episode of the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, Eddie Kingston disclosed how Moxley, a good old friend, attempted to get...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Goes Full Roman Reigns On Braun Strowman
That’s a different gimmick. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to get noticed, but most of the time they have their own unique way of doing things in the ring that will get them noticed. At the same time, there are occasions where a wrestler might try to do something that another star is already doing, often in some kind of tribute. That happened again this weekend, in a big way.
