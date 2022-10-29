WWE has a new focus on its premium live events. Following the success that was WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted that the company is hoping to add more international stadium shows to its calendar. As of this writing, WWE makes two trips to Saudi Arabia per year, and has also held big events in the United Kingdom and Australia. Those stadium shows are not limited to outside the United States either, as WWE has turned to larger venues for non-WrestleMania "big four" events like SummerSlam and Royal Rumble in recent years.

9 HOURS AGO