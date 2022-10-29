Read full article on original website
2022 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks, odds: Surprising predictions by same expert who hit exacta last year
The Breeders' Cup Classic usually features some of the biggest names in horse racing, and the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic is no different. Undefeated Flightline headlines the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field, which also includes Life Is Good, Epicenter and Taiba. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is a 50-1 longshot in the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Flightline is a 3-5 favorite to remain unbeaten, but a favorite has not won this race since American Pharoah in 2015. Which horses should you back with your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets?
Frankie Dettori plotting winter campaign in Santa Anita with Boxing Day Group One rides
Frankie Dettori is planning a winter campaign in America, with the rider looking to base himself at Santa Anita. The Italian has been a regular in Dubai in the winter months over recent years but after honing his craft as a teenager at the California track, he is keen to seize the opportunity to revisit his old haunt.
2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, contenders, odds: Expert who nailed Belmont shares picks, predictions
The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic features a loaded field in which all eight starters have won Grade 1 races and eclipsed $1 million in career earnings. This year's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, is a part of the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field, as are a pair of Triple Crown race runners-up, Epicenter and Hot Rod Charlie. The star attraction may be a horse who's never partaken in a Triple Crown race, undefeated four-year-old Flightline.
Breeders' Cup 2022: Post positions, odds, entries for Juvenile Fillies Turf
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Conditions: 1 mile on turf for 2-year-old fillies. Purse: $1 million. Grade: 1. Post time: 4:20 p.m. Friday at Keeneland. Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds ...
NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish
Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed. “Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the...
NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic,...
Video Shows NASCAR Driver Appearing To Punch Opponent
Saturday's Xfinity Series race had a controversial finish in more ways than one. While Ty Gibbs' win was controversial, as he wrecked an opponent on way to a fin, there was another heated moment off of the track on Saturday. NBC's cameras appeared to show a driver punching an opponent.
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Ross Chastain Pulls Off Insane “Video Game” Move To Secure Final Spot In The NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is SET. What a race we had at Martinsville today with a ton playoff scenarios on the line. A win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway secured Joey Logano’s place in the Championship race, and Chase Elliot’s points had him in a comfortable spot entering the day.
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 predictions, odds: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta
The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic will take place on Saturday at Keeneland Racetrack, where a talented field will challenge for their share of a $6 million purse. Post time is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET and all eyes will be on undefeated four-year-old Flightline coming off his massive victory at the Pacific Stakes. Flightline won that race by 19 3/4 lengths and posted a Beyer Speed Figure of 126, tied for the fourth-highest since the statistic was popularized in 1987. He's won his last three graded stakes races by a combined 36 lengths and will have a chance to cement his legacy with a win at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Jeopardy! player hints at revenge against former winner & scores Second Chance victory before Tournament of Champions
A JEOPARDY! player has hinted at getting revenge against a fellow contestant who had the upper hand the last time they duked it out. Rowan Ward was quite honest when asked by host Ken Jennings about the upcoming Tournament of Champions. During Friday's episode of the Second Chance finals on...
Katie Ledecky set a world record and started lapping people with 20 laps left
If you’re in need of a last-minute Halloween costume that will truly terrify people, please consider Katie Ledecky. She tears people apart of a regular basis, with a body count that would make Jason Vorhees blush — and like Cthulu, she doesn’t just destroy you, she beats you so badly it tears you soul from your body.
Tiger Woods' former golf coach splits with LPGA Tour star
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Sean Foley has parted ways with former Ladies World No.1 Lydia Ko over "logistical reasons". Ko, 25, teamed up with Foley in the summer of 2020 as she went in search of her game having gone more than two years without a victory. She would...
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 9 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
