State: Proposed 'Blue Ammonia' Plant Could Mean 350 New Jobs
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — A startup company is considering southeast Louisiana's Ascension Parish as a site for a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production facility that would create 350 jobs, the state economic development department said Monday. The proposed facility being considered by Clean Hydrogen Works would produce “blue ammonia,” a clean...
Tesla Semi Seen Accelerating With Ease in Nevada
The highly anticipated Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, NV, igniting a flurry of interest from the EV world. The Semi was seen attached to a trailer and accelerating easily from a stop, smoothly and soundlessly, of course, which feels unreal when you're used to the typical roar of a semi-truck accelerating.
New Mexico House Race Wrangles Oil and Gas, Climate Change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - The candidates vying for a New Mexico U.S. House seat are clashing over fossil fuel industry jobs and climate change, setting up voters to decide whether to focus on the environment or the economy. New Mexico's U.S. second congressional district is among a handful of swing...
The Battlegrounds: New York Governor
This year’s gubernatorial contest in New York, a solidly blue state in recent election cycles, was not expected to be especially competitive. But the gap between the candidates has narrowed in recent weeks, and in a populous and influential state like New York, that’s notable. It’s been echoed in weaker-than-expected polling for some Democratic candidates for Congress.
Judge Orders Armed Group Away From Arizona Ballot Drop Boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Topeka Capital=Journal. October 28, 2022. Editorial: Kansas children need all those invested in their education rowing the same direction. Test scores show Kansas students are falling behind. This is almost solely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Rafael Garcia reports Kansas dropping to some of its lowest scores...
