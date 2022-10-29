ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

2d ago

Many every day citizens in NJ have been trying to get food trucks for decades and get continuouslydenied. They only offer the privilege to veterans which is bogus! Now a corporate entity can open a food truck business?!! Yes you heard right. The colleges are big business hiding under the umbrella of “education.” It’s a slap in the face of tax paying citizens.

