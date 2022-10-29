ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Stephen A. Smith Announces He Is GameDay Guest Picker

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUS8K_0irIcprV00

ESPN’s top personality will serve as guest picker for the iconic college football show.

Stephen A. Smith—an already ubiquitous force on ESPN’s air waves—is about to appear on yet another major property for the network on Saturday morning. The First Take personality posted a video to Twitter announcing that he will serve as Saturday’s College GameDay guest picker for the show at Jackson State .

ESPN is on hand for a major HBCU rivalry clash between Deion Sanders’s undefeated JSU squad and Southern (5–2). The game, known as the BoomBox Classic, dates back to 1958 and pits two SWAC powers against one another.

“Guess who the celebrity game picker is this week for College GameDay ? That would happen to be me,” Smith said after stepping out of a car in the video before boarding a jet.

“Yes, I’m heading to Jackson, Mississippi. I’m heading there to see my man Prime Time and the rest of the crew. GameDay crew, I’m coming y’all, I promise you I’ll be there.”

Smith, a New York native, is an interesting pick for the game, though he is the network’s most prominent personality to attend an HBCU. He played point guard at Winston-Salem State from 1987–91 before launching his career in journalism.

As Smith is set to appear on the show, it will be without its own iconic figure. Lee Corso, who has dealt with health issues throughout the fall, will not be on the program . He missed multiple weeks of the show earlier this year, and on Friday, ESPN announced that Corso would not be in Jackson on Saturday.

More CFB Coverage:

For more HBCU coverage, go to HBCU Legends .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Clarion Ledger

Heading to Jackson State for 'College GameDay?' Try these places to eat while in Jackson

Whether you are visiting the Jackson area to attend this weekend's Jackson State University football game against Southern University, you are new to the area, or, perhaps, are a longtime resident who has run out of ideas for dining out, never fear. Jackson has an abundance of great places to dine, including small local mom-and-pop operations, award-winning eateries, and fine-dining restaurants. ...
JACKSON, MS
rolling out

HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K

HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star quarterback prospect to choose between LSU, Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday

LSU is off to a nice start on the recruiting trail in 2024, and it could get a massive boost this week. Five-star Carlsbad, California, quarterback Julian Sayin will announce his college decision on Wednesday, which will be aired on ESPN’s College Football Live at 3:45 p.m. CT. The 6-foot-1 passer has narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama and Georgia, as well as the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida Dismissal News

It's been a rough season for the Florida Gators, who have fallen to 6-4 on the season and have suffered back-to-back losses in the last three weeks. But things are staying ugly with the dismissal of a player on Monday. According to GatorsOnline, Florida defensive lineman Brenton Cox has been...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

106K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy