Houston, TX

Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

J.T. Realmuto was the hero for the Phillies in game one, completing an improbable comeback with a solo shot in the top of the 10th to move Philly within three games of a championship.

But the reaction of one young Phillies fan after Realmuto’s ball left the yard really stole the show.

After Realmuto deposited the game-winning home run into the right field seats, a youngster in the crowd with a Bryce Harper jersey and a painted Phillies logo on his chest, turned and yelled to the Astros fan sitting next to him, embracing the playful trash talk opportunity.

The fan’s jubilation, amongst the backdrop of several stunned Astros fans behind him, was a big hit on social media during the extra frame.

The Houston fan seemed to enjoy it, though likely not the final score.

