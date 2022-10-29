Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Will Bookings Growth Benefit Airbnb's (ABNB) Q3 Earnings?
ABNB - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. Increasing customers’ bookings in North America, the EMEA and Latin America are likely to have contributed well to Nights and Experiences Booked metric in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nights and Experiences...
Zacks.com
Roper (ROP) Closes Frontline Education Acquisition Deal
ROP - Free Report) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Frontline Education from Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm. The all-cash transaction was valued at approximately $3.725 billion. Including a tax benefit, the net value of the transaction is around $3.375 billion. The acquisition adds to Roper’s Horizon software...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Lennar Corporation (LEN) a Buy Now?
LEN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this homebuilder have returned +3.3%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Moves 12.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
GLP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.2% higher at $33.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% gain over the past four weeks. Units of Global Partners LP went...
Zacks.com
Medifast's (MED) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Things Worth Noting
MED - Free Report) is likely to register a decrease in its bottom line from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased from $1.85 to $1.91 in the past 30 days. However,...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in Q3 Earnings?
SOFI - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. SOFI’s surprise history has been impressing so far. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 15.2% in the last four quarters (two beats and two meets), on average. Let’s check out the expectations...
Zacks.com
Can Healthy Revenue Growth Aid Motorola's (MSI) Q3 Earnings?
MSI - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.7%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average. The Chicago, IL-based company is expected to...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days. Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus. Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote. This Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Ventas (VTR) This Earnings Season?
VTR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after market close. Its quarterly results will likely highlight year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the previous quarter, this Chicago, IL-based healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered normalized FFO...
Zacks.com
Get Rid of Your Stress by Dumping These 4 Toxic Stocks
Successful investing calls for the appropriate identification of overpriced stocks and correctly priced stocks. However, in practice, overhyped toxic stocks and fairly priced stocks are intermixed in the marketplace in such a way that it becomes difficult to distinguish between them. Investors who can correctly spot overpriced stocks and shun them at the right time are the ones likely to make a profit.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Piedmont Lithium (PLL) This Earnings Season?
PLL - Free Report) is anticipated to report loss per share when it reports third-quarter 2022 results later this week. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLL’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 37 cents per share. Over the past 30 days, the estimate has moved down from the earlier expected loss of 26 cents per share to the current estimate of a loss of 37 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Sysco's (SYY) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
SYY - Free Report) is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $18,634 million, suggesting a rise of 13.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for STORE Capital (STOR) in Q3 Earnings?
STOR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3 before market open. The company’s results are projected to display year-over-year increases in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this Scottsdale, AZ-based net-lease REIT delivered a surprise of...
Zacks.com
Heavy Construction Industry Looks Good: 3 Stocks to Buy
EME - Free Report) , MasTec, Inc. (. DY - Free Report) are set to benefit from solid market prospects despite the above-mentioned headwinds. The Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry consists of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure as well as building service providers. This industry comprises heavy civil construction companies that specialize in the building and reconstruction of transportation projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. The companies serve commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The industry players are engaged in engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines as well as processing facilities for energy and utility industries. These firms are also engaged in mining and dredging services in the United States and internationally.
Zacks.com
Can Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
RWAY - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 6.41%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
Zacks.com
Block (SQ) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
SQ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.48 billion, suggesting growth of 16.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at...
Holland America Line's 150th anniversary transatlantic cruise highlights how cruising has changed
Holland America Line's 150th anniversary transatlantic cruise highlights the differences between cruising then and now.
Zacks.com
Waters (WAT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
WAT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.64 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. However, the bottom line declined 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. The figure includes a 13% unfavorable foreign exchange headwind. Net sales of $708.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNCY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
Zacks.com
Pfizer (PFE) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups COVID Jab Sales View
PFE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, which significantly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share as well as our estimate of $1.45 per share. Earnings rose 40% year over year. Revenues came in at $22.6 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
