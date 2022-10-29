Nov. 2—A man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stabbed another man living in an encampment near High Bridge Park. Spokane police Lt. Jake Jensen said the stabbing victim living at the camp near Riverside Avenue and A Street sustained stab wounds that weren't life-threatening in the arm, neck and face and was taken to the hospital. Officers arrested the suspect, who the victim said he did not know, on suspicion of first-degree assault, Jensen said.

