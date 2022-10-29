ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Rollover Accident on Rockford’s East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Possible Shooting 802 18th st victim On The East Side

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Early Morning Shooting Incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport Fire Department receives nearly $2,000 grant

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Fire Department receives a $1,985 fire prevention grant on Tuesday which will be invested on an accelerant detection device for the department. The device will help detect components of a fire like gases and hydrocarbons which will make it easier for firefighters to determine...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen shot at Rockford barber shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]

If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location

BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
BELOIT, WI

