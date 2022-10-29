Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another shooting incident on the East side.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Rollover Accident on Rockford’s East Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Winnebago County Sheriff Dept. and Rockford PD are Both Hiring
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Possible Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight, Possible Shooting Between Neighbors
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Possible Shooting 802 18th st victim On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County, Avoid The Area
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School
32-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
WIFR
Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Early Morning Shooting Incident in Rockford
WIFR
Freeport Fire Department receives nearly $2,000 grant
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Fire Department receives a $1,985 fire prevention grant on Tuesday which will be invested on an accelerant detection device for the department. The device will help detect components of a fire like gases and hydrocarbons which will make it easier for firefighters to determine...
Teen shot at Rockford barber shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
Smoke detector saves Rockford resident from house fire Saturday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Investigators credit a working smoke detector with saving a person’s life during a house fire Saturday. The Rockford Fire Department responded to a home in the 3100 block of Bildahl Street at 3:57 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the overhanging area of the roof. The occupant of the house […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Car Crash Saturday Afternoon Sends 4 Persons to a Rockford Hospital
On Saturday, just before 2:00 PM, Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Valley Fire and EMS responded to the intersection of North Meridian Road and East Scott Road for the report of a two vehicle accident. After investigation, it was learned that a van, driven by 43-year-old Heather Lee of...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Are Investigating Another Shooting Incident on the West Side
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
Police: Rockford felon breaks leg jumping from window during search warrant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford felon was arrested on Tuesday after jumping out a second-story window while police were executing a search warrant. Officers executed the warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Harding Street around 9:31 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. A handgun was thrown out of a second […]
Police: Four Rockford teens arrested for shooting at duplex with stolen guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting at a duplex with guns that were reported stolen. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found numerous shell […]
