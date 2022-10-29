ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheffield United hand Carlos Corberan a losing start as West Brom boss

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZo7G_0irIbMjz00

Carlos Corberan’s first game in charge of West Brom ended in a 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield United.

First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie ended a six-match run without a win for Paul Heckingbottom’s visitors, while Albion’s slump continued at a flat Hawthorns which started to empty long before the final whistle.

West Brom have won just once in 12 Championship games and are without a home success since August 20.

Booed off at half-time, Corberan changed from a 3-4-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1 system for the restart.

But the former Huddersfield coach clearly has a big job on his hands as Albion were booed off by the few thousand that remained at the final whistle.

United settled better and took an 11th-minute lead that came from incisive passing and movement – and poor home defending.

Ndiaye was allowed the space to bury a low right-footed shot from seven yards after his strike partner McBurnie missed George Baldock’s volleyed cross following a superb chip over the top by Tommy Doyle.

The danger signs were there again when McBurnie climbed highest to Oliver Norwood’s lofted ball only to loop a header comfortably wide.

United doubled their lead in the 23rd minute. Ben Osborn broke up an Albion attack and Ndiaye brushed aside Darnell Furlong far too easily on the halfway line and burst forward. The Senegal international glanced to his left to slip in McBurnie, who curled into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Albion looked desperately short of ideas and confidence but they rallied towards the end of the first half, forcing two chances.

Grady Diangana sent a skidding drive just wide and then, in the 41st minute, Matt Phillips forced the first major save from Adam Davies, who flung himself low to his left to tip away a curling effort from 22 yards.

Corberan’s half-time formation switch almost paid swift dividends as Diangana and Phillips combined to put Karlan Grant through, but his toe-poked effort was straight at Davies.

United should have made it 3-0 in the 50th minute. More pressing in midfield saw Taylor Gardner-Hickman lose possession and Doyle put Ndiaye through. The Senegal international rounded goalkeeper Alex Palmer but was driven too wide and could only fire into the sidenetting.

United remained the more dangerous side and Norwood floated a shot wide then Doyle, who had been the best player on the pitch, thundered an angled drive over the bar.

Substitute Jayson Molumby tried to inject some life into Albion and sent a swerving drive a yard wide then stung Davies’ palms with another long-range effort.

In between, fellow replacement John Swift curled an effort fractionally wide.

In a last throw of the dice, substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante’s header was hacked off the line by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.
newschain

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record £130m for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund may ask for a Premier League record fee of £130 million for midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England international is being chased by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid and may become the centre of a major battle in the summer. The sides will be shocked by the valuation, however, as the paper writes they were expecting a £87m figure.
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Connor Ripley saves two penalties as struggling Morecambe hold Derby

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley saved two penalties as the League One strugglers held Derby to a 1-1 draw. First Ripley kept out James Collins’ spot-kick in the 37th minute after Anthony O’Connor had brought down Lewis Dobbin. Jensen Weir’s volley then put hosts Morecambe in front, but Derby...
newschain

Ange Postecoglou ‘proud’ to take Celtic to Bernabeu

Ange Postecoglou is hoping Celtic can give their supporters a “memorable” night in the Bernabeu. The Hoops conclude their Champions League campaign with a historic match away to 14-time champions Real Madrid on Wednesday. Despite picking up just two points from their previous five matches and being without...
newschain

Billy Waters hat-trick gives Barrow a third successive win

Brilliant Billy Waters hit the first hat-trick of his career as he fired Barrow to a commanding 3-1 victory over rock-bottom Colchester in Sky Bet League Two. With top scorer Josh Gordon missing through suspension, on-fire Waters stepped up to the mark as the Bluebirds secured a third straight victory for the first time since August.
newschain

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey focused on job not Rangers reunions

Calvin Bassey will leave any Rangers reunions until after Ajax’s Champions League game against the Light Blues at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old defender helped the Gers reach the Europa League final last season before joining the Dutch club for a reported fee of around £20million in the summer.
newschain

Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis. The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday. A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost...
VERMONT STATE
newschain

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard. Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.
newschain

Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced. The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart. Lewis, who was as well known...
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

James Corden: Takeoff used to call me Big Drip and I loved that

James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”. The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

These clever hacks will help keep you warm and cosy at home

As the conversation heats up around the cost-of-living crisis, many of us are looking for the easiest ways to stay warm at home – without running up the bills. It’s been an unseasonably mild autumn, but winter is looming – and we’d prefer to focus on the joys of the festive season, rather than worrying about energy bills.
newschain

Julie Powell, food writer of Julie & Julia, dies at 49

Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking, has died aged 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest on October 26 at her home in upstate New York, The New York...
newschain

Philadelphia Phillies hit five home runs in 7-0 win over Houston Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a 2-1 lead in the World Series following a commanding 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros. Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins all homered for the Phillies while Houston’s offence was kept silent in game three of the best-of-seven Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newschain

China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has been suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple iPhones left their factory following outbreaks. The announcement did not say whether the isolation of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone was related to...
newschain

Johnny Sexton: Ireland building ‘real competition for places’ ahead of World Cup

Captain Johnny Sexton says Ireland must keep striving for improvement in order to avoid complacency and a repeat of previous World Cup failings. The in-form Irish are preparing to begin their autumn campaign against world champions South Africa, having shot to the top of the global rankings following a historic summer series win in New Zealand.
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy