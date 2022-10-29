Read full article on original website
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for November 2022
This November, I’m feeling extra thankful to our community of kindhearted residents, hardworking business owners, brave first responders, and heroic veterans. Your tireless dedication and sacrifice have helped our city become the vibrant, resilient place we call home. I wish all of you a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!. Election time...
wlrn.org
Former Broward school board member faces tough re-election bid after being removed by DeSantis
Broward County voters have a big decision to make: should they re-elect former school board member Donna Korn even though she was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis? If Korn wins, she could be removed a second time — handing DeSantis another appointee on the board for Florida's second-largest school district.
Turtle Run Community Development District Board Speaks Out Amid Sunshine Law Allegations, Contentious 2022 Election
The Turtle Run Community Development District board members are speaking out amid a contentious election cycle that includes accusations of dirty politics, Sunshine Law violations — even assault. Tensions came to a peak at the board’s Oct. 10 meeting. After public comment, board members argued. After 14 minutes, they...
biscaynetimes.com
Heavy Turnover at Aventura City Hall
The future is clear for Aventura politics as the races to fill all but one of its open commission seats have been over for months now. Mayor-elect Howard Weinberg and future Commissioners Michael Stern and Paul Kruss were automatically elected when they each stood unopposed by the qualifying deadline in August. Weinberg and Stern are back after having served on the commission before, while Kruss, a longtime resident and business owner, has been entrenched in the city’s political fabric in his own way.
communitynewspapers.com
Announcing the new Pinecrest Parkway Vision Plan
On October 12, 2022, the Village Council met to adopt the final recommended plan submitted by the Pinecrest Parkway Citizen’s Committee. This marked the end of a nearly two-year process undertaken by the Village Council to update the 2012 Pinecrest Parkway Vision Plan. Review the 2022 Pinecrest Parkway Vision...
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
NBC Miami
Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood
Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commission approves moving Urban Development Boundary, allowing farmland to become industrial area
MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade. They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead. The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex. Proponents...
The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach
Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Parkland Crime Update: Burglary and Embezzlement
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 24, 2022. A 54-year-old male was the victim of a Burglary Residence on 10/19/2022. Victims returned to their residence after being at work. No one had been at their home since that morning. They discovered a rear bedroom window slightly opened, with a screen dislodged. A bicycle was left outside the window by the suspect. It did not appear entry was made.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
3 Vehicles Burned in Parkland Fire
Three vehicles caught fire in Parkland and became engulfed in flames Sunday, authorities said. One car caught fire, and the flames spread to two other vehicles, said Deputy Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. The fires were not suspicious in nature, according to Moser. The initial blaze...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Auto Thefts and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Oct. 24, 2022. A 70-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on 10/20/2022 when his 2007 Mercury Milan was taken without his permission. NW...
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
Click10.com
State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
AOL Corp
Underwater real estate? A piece of submerged land in Florida is selling for $43 million.
A Delray Beach developer is hawking a pristine waterfront property in Florida for a whopping $43 million, but it’s not a mega mansion, it’s under the brackish patina of the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton with a base of muck and sand and threadbare seagrass. After six years...
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty
A South Florida dog groomer has been arrested and will be facing two counts of animal cruelty after videos allegedly show him "manhandling" dogs.
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
