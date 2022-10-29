ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tamaractalk.com

Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for November 2022

This November, I’m feeling extra thankful to our community of kindhearted residents, hardworking business owners, brave first responders, and heroic veterans. Your tireless dedication and sacrifice have helped our city become the vibrant, resilient place we call home. I wish all of you a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!. Election time...
TAMARAC, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Heavy Turnover at Aventura City Hall

The future is clear for Aventura politics as the races to fill all but one of its open commission seats have been over for months now. Mayor-elect Howard Weinberg and future Commissioners Michael Stern and Paul Kruss were automatically elected when they each stood unopposed by the qualifying deadline in August. Weinberg and Stern are back after having served on the commission before, while Kruss, a longtime resident and business owner, has been entrenched in the city’s political fabric in his own way.
AVENTURA, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Announcing the new Pinecrest Parkway Vision Plan

On October 12, 2022, the Village Council met to adopt the final recommended plan submitted by the Pinecrest Parkway Citizen’s Committee. This marked the end of a nearly two-year process undertaken by the Village Council to update the 2012 Pinecrest Parkway Vision Plan. Review the 2022 Pinecrest Parkway Vision...
PINECREST, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?

One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?

Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest:   Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood

Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
WESTON, FL
TheDailyBeast

The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach

Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
PALM BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Burglary and Embezzlement

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 24, 2022. A 54-year-old male was the victim of a Burglary Residence on 10/19/2022. Victims returned to their residence after being at work. No one had been at their home since that morning. They discovered a rear bedroom window slightly opened, with a screen dislodged. A bicycle was left outside the window by the suspect. It did not appear entry was made.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

3 Vehicles Burned in Parkland Fire

Three vehicles caught fire in Parkland and became engulfed in flames Sunday, authorities said. One car caught fire, and the flames spread to two other vehicles, said Deputy Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department. The fires were not suspicious in nature, according to Moser. The initial blaze...
PARKLAND, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Auto Thefts and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Oct. 24, 2022. A 70-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on 10/20/2022 when his 2007 Mercury Milan was taken without his permission. NW...
TAMARAC, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

