Houston, TX

On3.com

KSR Predictions for Kentucky vs. Missouri

The sky is falling around the BBN. Kentucky fell out of the Top 25 for the first time all season after Tennessee took the Cats to the woodshed in Knoxville. Can they bounce back from a rough October and start November with a much-need win on the road? The KSR crew shares predictions for Kentucky vs. Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO

