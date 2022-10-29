ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Well no more PennLive for me. Editorial boards and media in general should be free from public comment on politics. Just report the news.

WHYY

Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on a case that could decide whether undated mail ballots can be counted in the quickly approaching Nov. 8 election. The case comes after years of highly partisan litigation that yielded no firm legal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Republicans don’t support these initiatives. Something to consider when voting. | Letter

Mid-term elections provide a unique opportunity for voters, regardless of political party, to support their own parochial issues, as opposed to dealing with presidential elections and their political ramifications. Republicans oppose the following proposals, all of which Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro supports:. In August, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine days before millions across the state cast […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Shapiro’s list of donors is a reason to be concerned about his candidacy | Letter

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is obviously loved by millionaire leftist California political donors and teachers’ unions who support this career politician. Shapiro is a Democrat like Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsome, who are causing their citizens extreme suffering under very high inflation. And Shapiro has attracted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Annual crow dispersal program set to start at Pa. Capitol

The annual program to prevent crows from roosting at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg will get underway next week. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, the Department of General Services will begin the 25th annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program. The Department of General Services said the program will be...
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches

Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

No, Pennsylvania didn’t send 255K ballots to ‘unverified’ voters

CLAIM: Pennsylvania has sent “255,000 unverified” voters ballots for the midterm elections. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. That claim misrepresents state data, which lists many voters as “not verified” for internal workflow purposes and includes, for example, voters requesting permanent mail-in ballots whose identities were verified in the primary election but will be re-checked for the general election, officials said. It does not mean that the voters failed to provide correct identification information, nor does it mean their identities weren’t ultimately verified.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Josh Shapiro’s Planned Stop in Bloomsburg

The Pennsylvania Attorney General and the Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro’s bus tour will be in front of Carver Hall on November 3rd from 12:15 to 1:45 pm. Along with Shapiro, Lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis will also be there. The event is designed to be a meet-and-greet with the candidate.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe

HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
PITTSBURGH, PA
