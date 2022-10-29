ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Women's soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Sarah Asimrin still hears it from her uncles sometimes: “You’re a girl, it’s not right.” But on a recent evening, the 13-year-old Jordanian was on her club’s soccer field practicing alongside other girls and boys. “I fell in love with...
Greece finds another survivor from migrant boat sinking

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — One more person from a migrant boat shipwreck has been found alive, Greece's coast guard said Wednesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 11 from the sailboat that capsized and sank in rough seas east of Athens with reportedly about 68 people on board.
Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biologcal" activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia...
US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
WASHINGTON STATE

