Effective: 2022-11-02 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph Patchy dense fog early this morning Patchy dense fog had developed overnight across almost the entire area. The fog should lift by mid morning. If you are driving early today, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children waiting for the school bus.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO