Lake County, IL

Alycia Hester
3d ago

I remember when Lake County was a safe family friendly area to live in....

fox32chicago.com

Cook County man sentenced to prison for beating dog with belt

MATTESON, Ill. - A 27-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for beating a 7-year-old Shih Tzu with a belt. Irmani Lewiel, of Matteson, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to aggravated cruelty to animals. On Sept, 5, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., Woodridge police...
MATTESON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Joliet bank

JOLIET, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Joliet Monday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., Joliet police responded to PNC Bank located at 2402 Route 59 for an activated alarm. When officers arrived, they discovered that the bank had been robbed. According to...
JOLIET, IL
wlip.com

Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
KENOSHA, WI
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man arrested in Plano theft

An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
PLANO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
CHICAGO, IL

