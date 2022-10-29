Read full article on original website
Alycia Hester
3d ago
I remember when Lake County was a safe family friendly area to live in....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to prison for beating dog with belt
MATTESON, Ill. - A 27-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for beating a 7-year-old Shih Tzu with a belt. Irmani Lewiel, of Matteson, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to aggravated cruelty to animals. On Sept, 5, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., Woodridge police...
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court
The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people is due back in court Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
fox32chicago.com
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials
CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
WGN News
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Joliet bank
JOLIET, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Joliet Monday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., Joliet police responded to PNC Bank located at 2402 Route 59 for an activated alarm. When officers arrived, they discovered that the bank had been robbed. According to...
Kenosha Police hold Q&A after fake active shooter call to Bradford High School
Less than two weeks after Wisconsin schools were hit with bogus active shooter calls, Kenosha Police held a Q&A to address the community response.
wlip.com
Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Interstate 55, police said.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
fox32chicago.com
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man arrested in Plano theft
An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. Dave Reid owns Dave’s Pumpkins on Algonquin Road west of Randall Road.
WGN News
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash involving school bus in Kane County, authorities say
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
Woman, baby die, 5 others injured after Lake County crash: sheriff's office
A 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby died after a crash in the north suburbs Saturday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
