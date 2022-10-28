Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12newsnow.com
Jasper and Silsbee will decide district title in 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!
JASPER, Texas — Longtime rivals Jasper and Silsbee will meet for the first time since 2017 Friday night in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week and the stakes couldn't be higher. The District 9-4A-DII Championship will be on the line when the undefeated Tigers visit the Bulldogs. The...
therecordlive.com
Mustangs prepare for H-J and then playoffs
The district schedule comes to a conclusion on Friday for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs. This will be a final preparation for the post season during which the Mustangs hope to make a run. Last week was the bye for West Orange-Stark. It gave the Mustangs the opportunity to get back...
kogt.com
McDow Player of the Game
LCM’s Luke McDow is the TEAM GRANGER/KOGT Player of the Game for his play against Lumberton. McDow registered 10.5 tackles including a sack on Thursday. Week Teen – Luke McDow, LCM vs Lumberton, Oct. 28. Week Nine – Jonah Fuller, LCM vs Splendora, Oct. 21. Week Eight...
East Texas News
Woodville dominates Bulldogs
CROCKETT – Scoring on offense, defense and special teams, the Woodville Eagles dominated Crockett 44-0 in a district matchup Friday night in Driskell Stadium. Woodville (7-2, 4-1) is idle this week before its district finale against Westwood on Nov. 4. Crockett (4-4, 1-3) travels to Westwood on Friday and hosts Diboll next week.
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
East Texas News
White given ‘Silver Bucket Award’
NACOGDOCHES – Tyler County’s own James E. White, the former state representative from Hillister, was awarded, last week, the “Silver Bucket Award” from the Texas Forest Country Partnership (TFCP). White was given the award for his many years of service, representing the former District 19 in...
Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put...
MySanAntonio
Crunch Fitness adding Beaumont location
Tony Hartl is looking to keep expanding Crunch Fitness’ footprint across the Lone Star State. The owner and CEO of Crunch Fitness Austin zeroed in adding a Beaumont location. “We like markets that we believe are underserved, meaning we’re able to bring in a high-value product,” Hartl said. “We...
kjas.com
Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
kogt.com
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
Jefferson County election season intensifying as early voting deadline approaches
BEAUMONT, Texas — So far, more than 26,000 Jefferson County residents have voted ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election. Early voting ends Friday, November 4, 2022. With less than 10 days left to vote, Jefferson County residents are encouraging each other to cast their ballots. "As Americans, it...
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
12newsnow.com
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators Tuesday
The remains of Kolby William Kulhanek will be removed on Tuesday, November 1. The exhumation order was signed by Hardin County Judge Early Stover.
KFDM-TV
Congregations went from the pews to the polls on Sunday for early voting
BEAUMONT — Some Southeast Texans went from the pews to the polls on Sunday to cast their ballots early. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont, where the congregation was encouraged to get out and vote. Early voting continues on Monday through Friday...
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022
Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
East Texas News
TxDOT hosts virtual construction update
BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
Comments / 0