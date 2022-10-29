Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After two years of virtually hosting the Freedom Fund Banquet, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is gearing up to host an in person Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5 at West End Plaza. The theme of the 28th annual banquet is “Celebrating our legacy, cultivating our future.”
WBTV
Community Resource Fair to be held Tuesday in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Get Connected, a community resource fair will be held on Tuesday in Salisbury at the Salisbury Civic Center. The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft, and the Salisbury Housing Authority to have a resource fair for the ACP program from 3-7pm.
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
wccbcharlotte.com
UCPS Announces Principal Of The Year
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has named Piedmont Middle School Principal Dr. Cassie Eley Principal of the year for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan surprised Dr. Eley with the announcement in a gymnasium packed full of staff and students. “Friday,...
WBTV
Cabarrus Commissioner Steve Morris co-chairing state broadband task force
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Commission Chair Steve Morris was recently named co-chair of a North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) task force, which focuses on expanding broadband connectivity throughout North Carolina. In October, Morris joined Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson to lead the initial Connecting Counties...
WBTV
UCPS parent shares concerns over student data vulnerabilities
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County mother is speaking out after learning thousands of students’ personal information was exposed last month. Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan sent a letter to families two weeks ago that stated private information of students at school districts and charter schools across the state were left vulnerable by a software misconfiguration by a third-party vendor, i-Leadr, INC.
WBTV
U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame hosting annual induction ceremony Saturday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd is expected to gather in Concord Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. The U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame is a nonprofit that aims...
WBTV
Wells Fargo donates $80,000 to Habitat Cabarrus to help more families in Cabarrus County access decent, affordable housing
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Habitat Cabarrus: Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.
WBTV
Concord celebrates Arbor Day with planting of trees at the new ClearWater Ceramics Center
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord’s Arbor Day is celebrated each year on the last Friday in October. This year, Mayor Bill Dusch and City Manager Lloyd Payne commemorated the event with the planting of Black Gum and Zelkova trees at the new ClearWater Ceramics Center. Native plants that attract and support local pollinators like butterflies were also planted.
WBTV
Former Catawba College President J. Fred Corriher has died
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - J. Fred Corriher, the 19th president of Catawba College died on Monday, according to the college. Corriher stepped down as president on September 1, 2002--exactly ten years since his appointment in 1992. At the time of his retirement, it was noted that Corriher has often said that if cut, his veins “would bleed blue, Catawba blue.”
WBTV
Clover High School follows-up on false rumors
The manager of the mobile home park says another car ran a stop sign and hit the house three weeks ago. One UCPS parent said she didn't hesitate when she got the letter and hopes all districts crack down on the vendors they're storing personal information with. Voters decide on...
WBTV
Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes announces retirement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes announced his retirement to members of the police department on Tuesday morning. Stokes said that his retirement would be effective on December 31. Stokes was sworn as the police chief in Salisbury on July 18, 2016, after serving more than thirty...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After much anticipation, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announced prize winners for over 100 prizes, with a combined worth of over $200k to participants in their inaugural TRLT Conservation Raffle. According to a news release, this raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects...
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fifth Street Ministries asking for help to make holiday season special
Fifth Street Ministries is once again asking for the community’s help to make the holiday season special for its guests and for those in need in the community. Between the meals served and food boxes distributed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Fifth Street Ministries will serve approximately 650 meals. To do that, Fifth Street relies solely on the support of this community.
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
WBTV
Court date on student data breach follow-up
The CMPD K-9 unit is increasing training from 12 weeks to 16 weeks, incorporating psychology and case law into the course, and adding weeks of extra training. In the statement, CMPD also says some cases in the Tik Tok post are overdoses with no foul play suspected. Charlotte Knights unveil...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday
The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
qcnews.com
Voters across Charlotte take advantage of rapidly-closing early voting period
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sunday, Oct. 30, marked the last Sunday of early voting in Mecklenburg County, and election leaders say they are encouraged by the turnout so far. More than 4,100 people came out to vote in person on Sunday, bringing the county’s early voting...
