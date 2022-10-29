Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
Woman faces 12 years in death of son, 3, in Manchester
A woman whose 3-year-old son died of head injuries in Manchester in November 2020 has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child and is likely to receive a 12-year prison sentence, court records show. Alesha M. Cain, now 31, who moved to West Hartford after...
Eyewitness News
Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase
(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
NECN
Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.
Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
2 die in Vernon home; Police release IDs
VERNON, Conn. — Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead in a Vernon home on Friday afternoon. Anthony Priester, 61 and Karen Priester, 60, were found Friday in a home on Vinetta Drive. Police said they had died of injuries from gunshot wounds. Police said there is no threat to the public.
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
Pedestrian killed in Waterbury car crash; second car drives through crime scene
WATERBURY, Conn. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Waterbury. During the investigation, a person, who was not involved in the initial crash, drove through the active crime scene, nearly hitting several police officers. At around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury Police Department responded...
Man gets 18 months in gun-pointing incident
A Hartford man who was accused of pointing a loaded gun at another man during an argument at a Manchester hookah lounge was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for illegally possessing the gun after being convicted of a felony. DEFENDANT: Michael Jones, 26, of Hartford. GUILTY PLEA:...
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Theft From Naugatuck Amazon Warehouse Caught After Falling Asleep: Police
A Waterbury man who is suspected of stealing wire from an Amazon warehouse in Naugatuck last week was caught because he took a nap in his truck while in the warehouse, according to police. Naugatuck police officers responded to the Amazon warehouse on Sheridan Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
New Britain gun thief sentenced to 100 months in prison
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man who stole 14 guns from a Portland gun dealer will spend 100 months in prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Christopher Matos, 34, will follow his sentence with three years of supervised release. He is also required to pay […]
Troopers search for witness to Woodbury assault
WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An assault in Woodbury on Saturday night has Connecticut State Police searching for witnesses to the event on Monday. The assault took place around 5:30 p.m., according to state troopers. Police were dispatched to Main Street South in Woodbury for a reported assault, where they identified a man who they believe […]
Former State Rep. admits to stealing $1.2M of West Haven's COVID funds
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Former State Rep. and city employee Michael DiMassa pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he stole more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds awarded to the city of West Haven. DiMassa is facing between 41-51 months in prison and a fine of up to...
Car drives into fatal pedestrian crash scene: Waterbury PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police brought a man into custody who drove through an active crime scene where a pedestrian was killed on Tuesday night. Just after 7 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to a complaint of a crash involving a pedestrian on Chase Avenue. Upon investigating, police said that a vehicle had struck a […]
Waterbury Amazon Warehouse Thief Nabbed After Taking Nap Before Leaving, Police Say
A Connecticut man was nabbed for an alleged burglary after deciding to take a nap inside an Amazon warehouse he had just robbed. New Haven County resident David Charles McCulloch, age 42, of Waterbury, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said the Naugatuck Police Department. According to...
Family of cold case victim seeks answers, closure nearly 30 years after her death
HARTFORD, Conn. — On October 29, 1995, 25-year-old Leah Ulbrich was last seen arguing with the driver of a car she was in before she tried to climb out the vehicle’s window. The driver took off – dragging the young mother of two from Hartford to Wethersfield and...
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
