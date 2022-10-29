ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

WTNH

23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase

(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT
FOX 61

2 die in Vernon home; Police release IDs

VERNON, Conn. — Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead in a Vernon home on Friday afternoon. Anthony Priester, 61 and Karen Priester, 60, were found Friday in a home on Vinetta Drive. Police said they had died of injuries from gunshot wounds. Police said there is no threat to the public.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man gets 18 months in gun-pointing incident

A Hartford man who was accused of pointing a loaded gun at another man during an argument at a Manchester hookah lounge was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for illegally possessing the gun after being convicted of a felony. DEFENDANT: Michael Jones, 26, of Hartford. GUILTY PLEA:...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

New Britain gun thief sentenced to 100 months in prison

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man who stole 14 guns from a Portland gun dealer will spend 100 months in prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Christopher Matos, 34, will follow his sentence with three years of supervised release. He is also required to pay […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Troopers search for witness to Woodbury assault

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An assault in Woodbury on Saturday night has Connecticut State Police searching for witnesses to the event on Monday. The assault took place around 5:30 p.m., according to state troopers. Police were dispatched to Main Street South in Woodbury for a reported assault, where they identified a man who they believe […]
WOODBURY, CT
WTNH

Car drives into fatal pedestrian crash scene: Waterbury PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police brought a man into custody who drove through an active crime scene where a pedestrian was killed on Tuesday night. Just after 7 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to a complaint of a crash involving a pedestrian on Chase Avenue. Upon investigating, police said that a vehicle had struck a […]
WATERBURY, CT
