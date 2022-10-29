Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
Early analysis video looks at King Air crash into car dealership
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new video from its Early Analysis series providing an initial examination of a recent tragic accident. On Oct. 18, 2022, a Beechcraft King Air E-90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot while on short final on...
generalaviationnews.com
Rash of mid-air collisions leads FAA to update see and avoid AC
The number of mid-air collisions in recent months has led the FAA to update its Advisory Circular regarding the pilot’s role in collision avoidance. The new AC, released Oct. 22, 2022, replaces one from June 2016, with updates regarding additional information regarding pilot actions, procedures, Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM), and aircraft technology to mitigate the risk of a pilot causing or being involved in a ground collision, in-flight collision, or near mid-air collision (NMAC).
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
generalaviationnews.com
Power Flow revives Leading Edge exhaust systems
In late 2017, with the sudden passing of Dane Wagner, founder and chief designer of Leading Edge Exhaust Systems of Anchorage, Alaska, it seemed all but certain that Wagner’s exhaust system designs for the Cessna 180, 182, and 185 aircraft would die with him. Although uniformly acclaimed by those...
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist
A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
techaiapp.com
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
generalaviationnews.com
Go find a rainbow
As a pilot, I have spent many hours in airplanes, particularly training aircraft. Because of weather and expenses, my CFI and I have made an effort to make use of the flight simulator when possible while I’m working on earning my instrument rating. However, my limit for the number...
Travel Experts Reveal the Most Ridiculous Fees They’ve Ever Been Charged
Traveling often comes with a lot of extra fees that aren't included in the base price -- for example, we've all gotten used to paying $70 for checked bags on flights or $40-plus resort fees. But...
generalaviationnews.com
Two airports in conflict
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Our concern here in the Tehachapi...
techunwrapped.com
Make these changes to your WiFi instead of buying a repeater
Having a good internet connection is important and is not always possible. Sometimes the coverage is bad, we see that the speed is very slow or cuts appear when we connect wirelessly. One of the options we have is to buy a Wi-Fi repeater. This helps improve signal quality. Now, sometimes this is not necessary. In this article we are going to tell you about some changes you can make to your Wi-Fi before you buy anything.
electrek.co
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
The Mustang Mach-E Twister Will Blow you Away
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Twister is a heritage model with deep classic roots dating back to the 1970s. Read here for more information on this elusive Mach-E special edition. The post The Mustang Mach-E Twister Will Blow you Away appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
generalaviationnews.com
Questions from the Cockpit: Why are pilot watches so big?
Linda, an FBO employee in California, writes: What can you tell me about pilot’s watches? It seems like all the pilots I see — especially the men — wear HUGE watches. Is this something they actually need? Or is it a style thing? And are they as expensive as they look?
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Stunning LG G2 OLED TV with extended 4-year warranty and burn-in protection drops to its lowest price yet
All four sizes of the popular LG G2 are currently on sale at a reputable US retailer, and this deal further includes an extended warranty that should put an end to the burn-in anxiety that is holding back some prospective OLED TV buyers. Although TV manufacturers like the South Korea-based...
