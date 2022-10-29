Read full article on original website
KWQC
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
KWQC
Last second voting reminders in Iowa and Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2022 Midterm elections are a week away. This year, Election Day falls on Nov. 8. Quad City residents in both Illinois and Iowa will vote for federal, state, and local offices. If a voter forgot to register to vote, they still have some options to...
KWQC
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - October in the Quad Cities can bring us a wide range of weather. The warmest Halloween on record at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was 85° in 1950. The coldest temperatures on October 31 was 21° on the cold morning in 2019....
KWQC
Gradual clearing on Halloween
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Happy Halloween! Clouds will slowly clear the area today leading to late afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Perfect conditions are on the way for Trick or treating tonight with temps in the mid 50s throughout the evening. Moving into November we will be warmer than normal with highs in the 60s and 70s with near record highs possible by Thursday. Friday through Sunday will be active with rounds of showers and storms through the whole period.
KWQC
Humility Homes and Services, Seventh Judicial District get $1 million grant to expand supportive housing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. was awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration. According to Humility Homes, the grant is for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing...
KWQC
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bailey for governor
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor Monday morning. The 2020 presidential candidate announced she was leaving the Democratic Party during the first episode of her podcast on Oct. 11. Gabbard was the nation’s first Hindu and Samoan-American in Congress. Gabbard...
KWQC
Over 840,000 Illinoisans have requested vote-by-mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - More than 695,000 people in Illinois have already voted in the Midterm election. The Illinois State Board of Elections said Monday that a significant amount of people are deciding to vote by mail. ISBE officials said vote-by-mail applications have been off the charts compared to elections before...
