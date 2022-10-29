1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North at around 10 p.m.

According to the officials, Amelia Lamping, 61, of Ohio, was crossing Charlotte Pike in the crosswalk at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was hit.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Metro police reported finding a silver Alfa Romeo sedan with front end damage consistent with the accident.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned near Van Buren Street on 2nd Avenue North.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

Additional information regarding the crash is currently not available.

