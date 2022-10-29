Part 12 In Series: UFO Shape-Shifting Over Florida

By: Phillip Davis

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – For Part 12 in the series , there is a short video of around 6 seconds that show two dimly lit objects moving across the sky and an occasional flash of bright white light. I did not see the two objects until after the flight while reviewing the film and this is why I changed the camera heading early.

However, I did snap a photo before changing the heading so I captured the two dimly lit objects which are boxed in white in the photograph.

In part 11 of the series, there is one object that was pale white looking and then a short time later the same exact object changed shape and to a reddish color. The reddish object appeared to have a familiar form to some degree as humanoid looking.

For your review are the two dimly lit objects and the five single objects which were captured each time the bright light flashed, all within seconds of each other. Based on part 11 of the series and now these findings it appears that shape-shifting is going on with some airborne and lit objects.

Note: NASA has been using AI for better images and the ESA .

What I use is similar to what NASA uses and it works best with dark backgrounds surrounding the object such as our night sky just as it is in space.

Florida Night Flight UFO Shape Shifting 100 Percent HitPaw Altitude 305 Feet October 19 2022 Florida Night Flight UFO Shape Shifting 6 min 17 point 025 seconds video Florida Night Flight UFO Shape Shifting 6 min 18 point 00 seconds video Florida Night Flight UFO Shape Shifting 6 min 18 point 025 seconds Florida Night Flight UFO Shape Shifting 6 min 19 point 026 seconds video Florida Night Flight UFO Shape Shifting 6 min 22 point 027 seconds video Florida Night Flight UFO Highlighted Shape Shifting Altitude 305 Feet October 19 2022

