lawrencekstimes.com
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Nov. 1, 2022 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. If this week’s bestseller list has a theme, it’s “new books from fiction royalty.” It’s a who’s who of brand new stuff from hall-of-famers like George Saunders, Barbara Kingsolver, a paperback of Louise Erdrich’s magnificent latest, and the decades-in-the-making return of the legend Cormac McCarthy.
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Sammy Rae and The Friends play Halloween show at the Granada
Hundreds of Lawrencians showed up in costumes to see Sammy Rae and The Friends play Monday night at the Granada. The seven-member band, fronted by Samantha Bowers — aka Sammy Rae — all dressed up as characters from Scooby Doo. Bowers, 28, was born in Derby, Connecticut. She...
lawrencekstimes.com
Obituary: Kathleen Ruth Bradt
Kathleen (Kay) Ruth Bradt, 72, of Lawrence, Kansas, died peacefully in the early morning of Friday, October 28. The oldest of four siblings, Kay was born on May 5, 1950, in Lawrence, to Marilyn and Russell Bradt. As a child, Kay loved to read at the old Carnegie Library and knew from the time she was in junior high that she wanted to become a librarian.
gladstonedispatch.com
Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence
Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
lawrencekstimes.com
KU planning slate of events to honor veterans
The University of Kansas is planning several events to honor veterans in the coming days, starting with the Salute to Service football game this Saturday. One opportunity to honor veterans will be ongoing. The Kansas Veterans Virtual Memory Wall at the Dole Institute of Politics “continues the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s commitment to honoring Kansas veterans past and present,” according to a release from KU News.
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
lawrencekstimes.com
Clowns, gowns, and ghouls: Costumed families flock to Mass Street for Halloween trick-or-treating
On Halloween night, Lawrence families showed off their cute, creepy, and creative costumes during downtown trick-or-treating. The annual event was held from 5 p.m. until all the candy ran out. Shop owners along Massachusetts Street set up stations outside their own front doors, donning bowls of treats and costumes of...
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Kansas Public Radio
The Race for Kansas Governor Is Tight. Here's Where Kelly and Schmidt Stand on the Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the November 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection...
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
KSHB 41 Action News
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
Lawrence named as a best small town to retire in by HGTV
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A popular home improvement and real estate channel has named Lawrence as one of the best U.S. small towns to retire in. Home & Garden Television (HGTV) has placed the City of Lawrence on a list as one of the top 20 best small towns to retire in. The list was made […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
LJWORLD
With only one organization signed up so far, city needs more volunteers to open emergency winter shelter
With only a month until it is scheduled to open its emergency cold-weather shelter, the City of Lawrence needs to find several dozen additional volunteers if the shelter is to open as planned. This is the second year the city plans to operate the Winter Emergency Shelter in the Community...
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
lawrencekstimes.com
Letter to the Times: Student debt relief is on hold, thanks in part to Derek Schmidt
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
