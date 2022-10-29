ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lawrencekstimes.com

The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Nov. 1, 2022 (Sponsored post)

Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. If this week’s bestseller list has a theme, it’s “new books from fiction royalty.” It’s a who’s who of brand new stuff from hall-of-famers like George Saunders, Barbara Kingsolver, a paperback of Louise Erdrich’s magnificent latest, and the decades-in-the-making return of the legend Cormac McCarthy.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Sammy Rae and The Friends play Halloween show at the Granada

Hundreds of Lawrencians showed up in costumes to see Sammy Rae and The Friends play Monday night at the Granada. The seven-member band, fronted by Samantha Bowers — aka Sammy Rae — all dressed up as characters from Scooby Doo. Bowers, 28, was born in Derby, Connecticut. She...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: Kathleen Ruth Bradt

Kathleen (Kay) Ruth Bradt, 72, of Lawrence, Kansas, died peacefully in the early morning of Friday, October 28. The oldest of four siblings, Kay was born on May 5, 1950, in Lawrence, to Marilyn and Russell Bradt. As a child, Kay loved to read at the old Carnegie Library and knew from the time she was in junior high that she wanted to become a librarian.
LAWRENCE, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence

Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

KU planning slate of events to honor veterans

The University of Kansas is planning several events to honor veterans in the coming days, starting with the Salute to Service football game this Saturday. One opportunity to honor veterans will be ongoing. The Kansas Veterans Virtual Memory Wall at the Dole Institute of Politics “continues the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s commitment to honoring Kansas veterans past and present,” according to a release from KU News.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence named as a best small town to retire in by HGTV

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A popular home improvement and real estate channel has named Lawrence as one of the best U.S. small towns to retire in. Home & Garden Television (HGTV) has placed the City of Lawrence on a list as one of the top 20 best small towns to retire in. The list was made […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst

I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
TOPEKA, KS

