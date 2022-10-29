The photographs and biographies of 14 prominent Black classicists are on display at the University of Mississippi and will be celebrated with a guest lecture on Nov. 3. Michele Valerie Ronnick, distinguished professor of classics at Wayne State University, will discuss the history of Black classicism at 5:30 p.m. in Bryant Hall, Room 209. The lecture will be preceded by a reception at 4 p.m. in Bryant Hall’s Farrington Gallery, where the exhibit “14 Black Classicists” is on display until Nov. 28. The free event is hosted by the UM Department of Classics.

