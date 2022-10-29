Read full article on original website
Visiting Classics Professor to Discuss UM Exhibition
The photographs and biographies of 14 prominent Black classicists are on display at the University of Mississippi and will be celebrated with a guest lecture on Nov. 3. Michele Valerie Ronnick, distinguished professor of classics at Wayne State University, will discuss the history of Black classicism at 5:30 p.m. in Bryant Hall, Room 209. The lecture will be preceded by a reception at 4 p.m. in Bryant Hall’s Farrington Gallery, where the exhibit “14 Black Classicists” is on display until Nov. 28. The free event is hosted by the UM Department of Classics.
Courage: Lifting Her Voice
As part of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi, this is the second of a four-part series based on the themes that are inscribed on the Civil Rights Monument on campus: perseverance, courage, knowledge and opportunity. These student stories reflect the characteristics that James Meredith embodied six decades ago when he enrolled as the university’s first Black student.
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Steven Jubera
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
Visit Oxford Honored With ConventionSouth’s Readers’ Choice Award
The publishers and editors of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, presented Visit Oxford with a 2022 Readers’ Choice Award recently. “ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that...
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet James Justice￼
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
Aly Borellis Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
After guiding Ole Miss to a rivalry win against Mississippi State in the Magnolia State showdown, setter Aly Borellis was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Borellis averaged 13.00 assists per set to help Ole Miss pick up its first victory at Mississippi State since...
Ole Miss Soccer Falls to No. 14 South Carolina In SEC Quarterfinal Match
Ole Miss’ (9-7-4) run in the SEC Tournament came to an end Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to SEC East Division Champion South Carolina (12-3-4) in the quarterfinals. Neither team could get much going for most of the opening half, as there were just five shots between them. Taylor Radecki took both shots for the Rebels but couldn’t get either of them close.
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, Alabama
The Southeastern Conference announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game against Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Alabama, dating back to 1894. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) has an open date this...
Ole Miss Plays Host to West Georgia on the Hardwood
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood this evening to take on the West Georgia Wolves in an exhibition contest. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and admission is free. Ole Miss returns 51.2 percent of their scoring from last year, including...
Soccer Defeats LSU In Shootout to Advance to Quarterfinals of SEC Tournament
The three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year showed why she is the best to ever do it Sunday afternoon as Ole Miss (9-6-4) shut out LSU (9-3-7) in a match that was decided on penalty kicks. Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense kept the Tigers off the board through regulation, two overtime periods, and three rounds of penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals.
