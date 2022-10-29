Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
KSAT 12
SAPD call taker charged with DWI after vehicle nearly collides with highway median
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who answers emergency phone calls for a living was arrested early Monday after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Lee Martinez Jr., 27, was taken into custody by San Antonio police after an officer witnessed Martinez’s vehicle drifting between lanes in the 10500 block of Interstate 10 West, just before 1 a.m.
KSAT 12
At least 1 arrest in Sunday morning robbery, theft spree at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Tenants at an apartment complex near the University of Texas San Antonio are feeling scared after a rash of thefts -- at least some at gunpoint -- happened over the weekend. The San Antonio Police Department logged nine calls for service Sunday morning for burglaries, robberies,...
KTSA
San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KSAT 12
Woman playing with gun at Halloween party shoots, wounds 18-month-old baby, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party, causing it to fire and wound an 18-month-old baby. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault Monday in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday.
Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show
The plates on Cantu's car did not match the vehicle that the teen was driving, records also show, according to a KSAT report.
KSAT 12
Man shot during apparent road-rage incident on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following an apparent road rage shooting on the South Side Monday morning. San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant. Details on what led to the shooting...
KSAT 12
Shooter fired more than 20 times at man during road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a shooter who was experiencing road rage fired more than 20 times at another driver on a South Side road. The shooting happened before 6 a.m. Monday. Police found the 47-year-old victim of the shooting suffering from a gunshot in...
KSAT 12
ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
KSAT 12
Night before shooting at McDonalds, Erik Cantu evaded same SAPD officer who shot him: records
The San Antonio Police Department officer who shot Erik Cantu Jr. multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot had encountered the teenager the night before, according to SAPD records viewed by KSAT Investigates. Cantu evaded ex-SAPD officer James Brennand on Oct. 1 in the same maroon BMW sedan he...
BCSO trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted southwest-side homeowner Monday morning
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are hoping homeowners in a far-southwest side neighborhood may have captured surveillance footage that can help them identify a sexual assault suspect. A man standing about 5 feet 9 and wearing a Black T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and black-and-blue-colored tennis shoes is believed...
Two young men shot during a disturbance at east-side apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two young men were shot in the leg during what police said was a disturbance at some apartments on the east side of town Saturday night. It happened on the 4800 block of Lord Rd at the Stella Apartments around 9:38 p.m. Police say it began...
KSAT 12
Off-duty officer, son shot at in road rage incident, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty officer and his son were shot at while driving home Saturday in what police are saying was a road rage incident. At 9:13 p.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting in the main lanes of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Road. Police say...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting man during argument over money, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man during an argument over money, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Jordan Donovan Arausa, 19, got into an argument with a 42-year-old man over money he believed was owed to him. Police said the victim punched...
Bexar County authorities ask for assistance in identifying suspect
Authorities in Bexar County are searching for a suspect who broke into a home and sexually assaulted an individual on Monday.
106.3 The Buzz
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
KSAT 12
Halloween house fire overshadows trick or treating on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side got more than just a scare on Halloween after their home caught fire as trick-or-treaters were hitting the street. San Antonio firefighters and police responded to the fire on Timewilde near Timber Glade Monday evening. Officials blocked off a part...
