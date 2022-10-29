ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Pistons reportedly sign Bojan Bogdanovic through 2024-25

The Detroit Pistons acquired Bojan Bogdanovic for his much-needed ability to space the floor, and they view him as a key element to their restoration. The Pistons and Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million extension through the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bogdanovic, 33, is...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions reportedly firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions off to the worst start in the NFL, Dan Campbell is shaking up his staff by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant according to the Detroit Free Press. Pleasant joined Campbell’s original staff last season and was regarded as a high-energy assistant who...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jerry Jacobs could be up next for Detroit Lions’ awful defense

DETROIT -- As the Lions continue to tinker with their awful defense, don’t be surprised to see Jerry Jacobs become the next man inserted into the starting lineup. “We’re going to be looking at Jerry,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “We’ll be looking at everybody.”
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy