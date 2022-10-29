Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post After The Bucks Beat The Pistons
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons.
MLive.com
Pistons reportedly sign Bojan Bogdanovic through 2024-25
The Detroit Pistons acquired Bojan Bogdanovic for his much-needed ability to space the floor, and they view him as a key element to their restoration. The Pistons and Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million extension through the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bogdanovic, 33, is...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions reportedly firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant
ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions off to the worst start in the NFL, Dan Campbell is shaking up his staff by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant according to the Detroit Free Press. Pleasant joined Campbell’s original staff last season and was regarded as a high-energy assistant who...
MLive.com
Jerry Jacobs could be up next for Detroit Lions’ awful defense
DETROIT -- As the Lions continue to tinker with their awful defense, don’t be surprised to see Jerry Jacobs become the next man inserted into the starting lineup. “We’re going to be looking at Jerry,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “We’ll be looking at everybody.”
Lions make big change to defensive staff after latest loss
Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant is getting some very unpleasant news this week. After their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, the Lions have decided to fire their defensive backs coach Pleasant, per multiple reports. Brian Duker, Detroit’s safeties coach, will now assume Pleasant’s duties.
The Detroit Free Press
Jemele Hill book excerpt: Detroit Tigers, and an unlikely friend, sparked my love for journalism
Before she became a sports media star, before she drew the ire of former President Donald Trump, and before she developed into a national columnist and podcast host, Jemele Hill was a Free Press sports writer. The Detroit native and Michigan State alumnus who started her journalism career as an...
Comments / 0