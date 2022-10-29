Read full article on original website
Thomas E. Zarcone
Thomas E. Zarcone, 73 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022 at Mill Creek in Galion. Thomas was born August 11, 1949 in Bucyrus to the late James and Pauline (Payne) Zarcone. He was married June 15, 1968 to Frances E. (VanHoosier) Zarcone and she preceded him in death on August 2, 2009. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister Sandra Arnold and sister-in-law Pamela Zarcone.
Patricia A. “Pat” Headley
Patricia A. “Pat” Headley, 90, of rural Galion passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Woodside Village in Mt. Gilead. Born May 24, 1932 in Parkersburg, W. Va., she was the daughter of Ira T. and Bertha A. (Cline) Beckwith. She married Russell A. Headley on September 12, 1951 and he preceded her on June 25, 1979.
Galion electrician hopes to “amp up” new business
GALION–Caleb Brown “lights up” when he talks about the new electrical business he opened up this year. Brown, 29, is the owner of C.B. Electrical Services, a firm that specializes in electrical work for residential customers in Crawford and surrounding counties. It’s something he’s passionate about – and something he’s always wanted to do.
Donate a toy…enjoy a free doughnut
BUCYRUS—Project Noelle, in cooperation with the Flour and Whisk Bakery, is having a toy drive to support children who have suffered a loss due to addiction. Project Noel has 159 children up for adoption this holiday season. Toys can be dropped off at the Flour and Whisk Bakery and City Hall on November 5th from 8-10 AM.
Hopewell-Loudon defense stops Seneca East
BASCOM — It was a Cinderella season for Seneca East, but the end came in the form of old Midland Athletic League foe Hopewell-Loudon. The Tigers won three games by five points or fewer — two on the last play of the game — to earn a postseason spot.
Dr. Fox provides vision screenings for students at Fairway Preschool
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities appreciates Dr. Christina Fox for providing free vision screenings to the students at Fairway Preschool again this year. Dr. Fox has been volunteering her time by providing these vision screenings to Fairway Preschool for many years. Early identification and follow-up are imperative to a child’s overall development.
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
Bakery and coffee shop finds “recipe” for success
BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus bakery and coffee shop is “sweetening up” the offerings with new bakery items and extending its hours of operation to better serve the public. Flour & Whisk Bakery, 416 S. Sandusky Ave., which is already known around town for its fresh baked donuts and Beca House brand coffee, is also excited to debut a lunch menu featuring homemade soups and sandwiches starting Thursday.
Galion City Schools taking proactive steps in safety measures
GALION—Galion City Schools sent out the following press release concerning the safety of their students and staff:. At Galion City Schools, we value the safety of our students and staff above all else, and we are taking proactive steps to bolster our security systems. On Friday, Oct. 14, administrators met with the Ohio Schools Safety Center and completed a safety assessment. The Safety Center plays a vital role in assisting schools across the state with preventing, preparing for, and responding to threats of violence. The Center was pleased with the measures Galion presently has and what we plan to put in place soon. The Center also made additional recommendations and shared other best practices that are now being implemented by our staff.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let your voice be heard
Crawford County voters, please vote and let your voice be heard. Our nation was built on free enterprise which we have enjoyed, but now we must reevaluate some things that we have at our disposal. We have lost some of our industry and we are not doing as well as we were in the past. Swan Rubber and General Electric are gone. Timken has downsized. When investment in our community is blocked, we as a county lose and our businesses lose. I urge you to keep an open mind and welcome the opportunities development in our county could bring. If Issue 4 passes, schools and businesses lose their shot at new revenue, and we’ve got to see this bigger picture. Keep Crawford County free from government restrictions.
Income Tax credits for out-of-town workers subject of special afternoon meeting
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council has called a special meeting for Wednesday, November 2nd, at 4 PM in City Council Chambers. Topics to be addressed in the meeting are city budgets and the city income tax credits for out-of-town workers. After a heated debate last April, Councilman Kevin Myers made...
Three fugitives on the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Phillip Moxley—40 years old, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Moxley is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office, original charge is federal drug charges. He has ties to the Mansfield, Galion, and Columbus areas.
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Chance of rain and snow for the first part of the week
BUCYRUS—Chance of rain and snow for the first part of the week. Sunny skies for the last part of the week. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Monday—Showers likely, mainly...
