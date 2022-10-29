Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
‘Warming hole’ in North Atlantic not a sign of apocalyptic climate change event
MIAMI — While the Earth is getting warmer, the water is actually getting colder in a subpolar North Atlantic region called the “warming hole.” Although some scientists predict that changing ocean temperatures like this could lead to sudden climate change events — like in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow” — a new study says that’s not necessarily what we’re seeing here.
natureworldnews.com
Summer Thawing Occurs Nearly a Month Earlier and Lasts Nearly Two Months Longer in Antarctica, Research Says
New research from Colgate University alters our understanding of seasonal thawing in parts of Antarctica, revealing that summer thawing occurs nearly a month earlier and lasts nearly two months longer than previously thought. Antarctic summer thaw starts earlier and ends later than previously believed. The study, "Timing and duration of...
earth.com
Massive river found beneath the Antarctic ice sheet
A team of researchers led by the Imperial College London (ICL) has recently discovered an unexpected river under the Antarctic ice sheet which affects the flow and melting of ice, potentially accelerating ice loss as the climate warms. This 460 kilometers-long river collects water at the base of the Antarctic ice sheet from an area the size of Germany and France combined – a worrisome aspect suggesting that the base of the ice sheet has more active water flow than previously thought, which could make it more susceptible to climate change.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
ohmymag.co.uk
Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future
We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show
The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
These now-extinct whales were kind of like manatees
40 million years ago, the whale ancestors lived kind of like today's manatees (pictured here). Deposit PhotosNew research describes three species of the recently-discovered genus.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Alaska’s Commercial Fishing Season Ends While Achieving Extremely Rare Feat
Alaska has shut the book on its commercial fishing season, along with an extraordinary feat. According to a report from the US Coast Guard, Alaska made it through this season without a single fatality. The data is recorded from Oct. 1 of one year to Sept. 20 of the next,...
Mystery Volcanic Reef Discovered Near Site of Titanic in Atlantic Ocean
The reef first showed up on a sonar 26 years ago, and has been shrouded in mystery ever since. It was speculated it could even be another shipwreck.
Discovery Issues Statement After ‘Deadliest Catch’s New Season Faces Major Challenge
For those who watch Deadliest Catch, the new season faces quite a major challenge and Discovery Channel is on the case. Officials in Alaska have canceled the snow crab harvest. This is obviously a focal point of the show. But the Discovery Channel is moving ahead with filming a new season of the show. The network is saying that the show’s stars still have work to do up there.
Idaho8.com
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the waters around Alaska. Scientists say overfishing is not the cause
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years. The Alaska Board of Fisheries and North Pacific Fishery Management Council announced last week that the population of...
