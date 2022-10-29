ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

‘Warming hole’ in North Atlantic not a sign of apocalyptic climate change event

MIAMI — While the Earth is getting warmer, the water is actually getting colder in a subpolar North Atlantic region called the “warming hole.” Although some scientists predict that changing ocean temperatures like this could lead to sudden climate change events — like in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow” — a new study says that’s not necessarily what we’re seeing here.
earth.com

Massive river found beneath the Antarctic ice sheet

A team of researchers led by the Imperial College London (ICL) has recently discovered an unexpected river under the Antarctic ice sheet which affects the flow and melting of ice, potentially accelerating ice loss as the climate warms. This 460 kilometers-long river collects water at the base of the Antarctic ice sheet from an area the size of Germany and France combined – a worrisome aspect suggesting that the base of the ice sheet has more active water flow than previously thought, which could make it more susceptible to climate change.
ohmymag.co.uk

Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future

We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Deadline

‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
ALASKA STATE
Salon

What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?

For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
ALASKA STATE
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Outsider.com

Discovery Issues Statement After ‘Deadliest Catch’s New Season Faces Major Challenge

For those who watch Deadliest Catch, the new season faces quite a major challenge and Discovery Channel is on the case. Officials in Alaska have canceled the snow crab harvest. This is obviously a focal point of the show. But the Discovery Channel is moving ahead with filming a new season of the show. The network is saying that the show’s stars still have work to do up there.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy