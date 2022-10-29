'I did something against my religion': Murder defendant testifies about killing neighbor

A murder defendant who shot his neighbor, Martin Jones, took the stand Friday to convince a jury he fired in self-defense Oct. 9, 2021, at a Wichita Falls trailer park.

Noel Ramirez Martin, 33, testified nearly an hour and a half in 78th District Court, first telling his side of the story and then attempting to fend off a prosecutor's attacks on it.

"I shot him. I was scared of what would happen if I didn't," Martin said at the beginning of his testimony to a jury of eight women and four men.

Martin said he was in shock after the shooting.

"I really was kind of speechless," he said. "I did something against my religion."

Martin is married with four children and used to work as the maintenance man for Evergreen Mobile Home Park, where he lived next door to Jones, and as a home healthcare worker, he testified. His family moved into the trailer park, and he joined them later.

The trouble began on his first day home from prison when Jones called the cops on him, Martin told the jury. He doesn't know why.

Martin has a felony conviction for unlawful carrying of a weapon on licensed premise, according to court documents.

He told the jury he and Jones exchanged hellos at first, but then it got heavier between them.

"Instead of calling me my name, he would call me 'Manuel.' He would just do these little things," Martin testified. "He would just pick and pick."

Small items went missing from Martin's truck, and he theorized Jones was stealing them but was unable to produce any decisive support of that theory.

Jones and Martin got into a fistfight, and Jones kept calling the cops on him, Martin testified.

Wichita County Assistant Public Defender Gant Grimes asked why.

"It's almost like somebody wants to start an altercation and somebody starts griping and crying," Martin testified.

Jones talked trash, and Martin tried to stay out of his way, he told the jury. A couple of weeks before the shooting, things got worse.

With only 15 to 20 feet between trailers, Martin heard the other man rant and felt threatened, "hearing people saying they were going to beat my (expletive)," Martin testified.

Martin told the jury he got a gun to protect his family from his "aggressive, loud, just agitated" neighbor but didn't call the cops, himself.

But two days before the shooting he went to the District Attorney's Office and asked to file a temporary restraining order, Martin testified.

"They pushed me away and said they couldn't help me," Martin testified.

He told the jury he was given a sticky note and told to get a lawyer. He couldn't afford one.

The day of the shooting, Jones accused Martin of busting out the windows on his car and called the police.

Martin is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal mischief $750 to $2,500 in connection with Jones' report to police about 3:38 p.m. that day, court documents show.

Jones "was in the front yard, saying you broke my windows. You're going to pay for this," Martin testified. "We told him to leave us alone. We're not messing with you. Why are you always messing with us?"

On Thursday, another neighbor, Dale Hall, told the jury he saw Martin bash the car windows with a "baby sledge hammer."

Martin testified Friday he wasn't home when they were broken and didn't do it.

The evening of the shooting, Martin heard his wife and children yelling, got his gun and put it in his pocket, he testified.

"I didn't know what to think. I didn't know what to expect," Martin told the jury.

He went outside to walk his brother and a friend to his brother's pickup and saw Jones coming toward him.

"I started to realize they're yelling at me because he's coming to me," Martin testified.

Jones' was moving his hands around quickly and was bowed up to make himself look bigger, Martin told the jury. He thought he had seen a small tire tool sitting beside Jones' beer on the trunk of his car earlier. He couldn't tell if Jones was holding it.

"I told him if he didn't stop, I was going to shoot him," Martin told the jury. "I fired. He kept coming. I fired again."

Martin said he fired just twice in rapid succession, aiming at Jones' lower mid area. Jones bent over and went back to his lot.

A police officer later found him on the stairwell to his mobile home, pale and lethargic, according to earlier testimony. The officer discovered no weapons on or around him.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he died Oct. 14, 2021, because of a blood clot. A pathologist determined his cause of death to be complications from gunshot wounds. Jones left behind a wife, two daughters who are now 4 and 13, and a 22-year-old son.

Martin told the jury he put the gun on the trunk of his wife's car and told her to call an ambulance and the police. His brother and friend drove off before the police arrived.

Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Cole set about working to unravel Martin's story during cross examination.

Cole took aim at Martin's testimony that Jones once asked him for illegal drugs, but Martin told him that he didn't do that.

Cole asked Martin if he had meth on him one of the times he was arrested.

"I don't deal methamphetamines. What I do in my own home . . .," Martin said.

He is charged with felony possession of between 1 and 4 grams of methamphetamine in connection with an Oct. 12, 2021, incident, according to court documents.

The medical examiner found no evidence of illegal drugs in Jones' system when she performed an autopsy. Tests at the hospital turned up alcohol in his blood.

"You know it's not reasonable to shoot an unarmed man?" Cole said.

"I was living in continuous fear of that man," Martin testified.

Martin's exchanges with Detective David Raines after the shooting proved troublesome for the defendant at trial. Martin's memory tended to be spotty, but he couldn't believably deny anything if a videotaped interview showed it.

Cole brought up that Martin told the detective Jones installed speakers in his attic, but Martin couldn't find them. Martin thought he could hear his neighbor's voice in his attic, and that Jones was digging a tunnel under his house.

"You told Detective Rains that you shot Martin because he looked at your son all crazy. Do you remember that?" Cole said.

Martin said no, and he also didn't recall telling Raines that he handed the gun to his brother afterward.

His brother, Carlos Matthew Martin Jr., is charged with tampering with evidence and is suspected of keeping the firearm out of the hands of law enforcement, court documents show.

Police have never recovered the weapon used to kill Jones, according to Cole.

A jury was selected Wednesday. Testimony began Thursday. Prosecutors rested Friday, and Grimes began presenting the defense's case that afternoon. Testimony is expected to resume Monday.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.