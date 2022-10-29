ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Amarillo High stops playoff-bound Abilene High

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

AMARILLO − J.Q. Ervin ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdown as Amarillo High rallied to beat Abilene High 17-10 in a District 2-5A Division I game Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium.

It was a must-win game for Amarillo High (4-5 overall, 2-3 district), keeping the Sandies' playoff hopes alive.

Abilene High (4-6, 3-3) already had clinched a playoff berth, but the Eagles go into their bye week before the postseason starts with a loss. AHS did not win consecutive games during the regular season.

The Sandies managed to squeeze out a 20-yard field goal by Micah Conger in the first half. Thanks to seven penalties by Abilene High, however, Amarillo was able to hang in there to trail 7-3 at halftime.

Texas High School Football: Week 10 statewide scores

Sandies coach Chad Dunnam kept it simple at halftime.

"We told our offense, 'Look, you are doing a good job because you're not beating yourself,'" he said. "Let's win the field position battle and keep working and good things are going to happen. Defensively we've got to tackle better... We did a better job of that in the second half. The kids answered the challenge.

After allowing a 5-yard touchdown run to Bam Rashaw in the second quarter, the Sandies didn't give up another touchdown the rest of the way. On offense, they started the second half as well, too, as Ervin ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run on the first play to put the Sandies up 10-7.

Ervin was injured in the first game of the season and hadn't played since then until Friday. He made up for lost time. After Abilene High fumbled an attempted punt and were downed at their own 24, Ervin went around the left side of the line and into the end zone from 13-yards out to make it 17-7 just a few plays later.

The Eagles managed a 26-yard field goal by Tristen Hall in the fourth, but that was it. Abilene had one last possession with less than a minute to go, but Amarillo got a fourth down stop to secure the win.

Eagles coach Mike Fullen didn't feel his team had nothing to play for.

"We're not ever going to be complacent," he said. "Every time we come out here we're trying to win."

The job isn't done yet for Amarillo High.

With Lubbock Coronado beating Lubbock Monterey on Friday, Amarillo will need to beat Monterey next week and Coronado must lose to Amarillo Tascosa for the Sandies to get into the playoffs. While Monterey is winless on the year, Dunnam knows that his team has to be dialed in to take care of its part.

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

Amarillo High 17, Abilene High 10

Abilene 0 7 0 3 10
Amarillo 0 3 14 0 17

SECOND QUARTER

ABI − Bam Rashaw 5 run (Tristen Hall kick), 8:11

AMA Micah Conger 20 FG, 4:05

THIRD QUARTER

AMA − J.Q. Ervin 58 run (Conger kick), 11:46

AMA − Ervin 13 run (Conger kick) 3:13

FOURTH QUARTER

ABI- Hall 26 FG, 8:42

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories ABI AMA
First downs 8 14
Rushes-Yards 18-84 36-161
Passing 124 101
Comp-Att-Int 12-22-1 10-26-0
Punts 5-39.0 3-34.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 11-75

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Abilene, Brayden Henry 7-(-1), Bam Rashaw 24-124, Beckham Paul 2-32, Dylan Slack 2-9, Diego Flores 1-(-3). Amarillo, Pius Vokes 7-11, Mason Graham 1-(-7), Will Flamming 2-9, JQ Ervin 6-65, Eddy Mpela 1-6, Jack Hoeksema 1-0.

PASSING: Abilene, Brayden Henry 3-7-0−21, Dylan Slack 6-17-0−80, Beckham Paul 0-1-0−0. Amarillo, Mason Graham 11-18-1−118, Will Flamming 1-4-0−6.

RECEIVING: Abilene, Bryson Perez 1-5, Jackson Howle 2-13, Brelon Badon 3-55 DeMarco Upshaw 1-31, Bam Rashaw 2-(-1), Chad Lara 1-(-2). Amarillo, Connor Haelzle 4-39, Jameson Garcia 3-69, Pius Vokes 1-3, Jack Hoeksema 2-6, Kaiden Chandler 1-4, JQ Ervin 1-3.

RECORDS: Abilene High 4-6, 3-3; Amarillo High 4-5, 2-3.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo High stops playoff-bound Abilene High

