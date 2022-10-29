ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Memphian

Memphis-area playoff pairings for TSSAA football teams

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 3 days ago

TSSAA first-round playoff pairings

Nov. 4

(all games are at 7 p.m. local time)

Class 6A

Centennial (8-2) at Bartlett (8-2)

Collierville (8-2) at Brentwood (7-3)

Germantown (8-2) at Ravenwood (8-2)

Independence (5-5) at Houston (8-2)

Class 5A

Central (5-5) at Springfield (8-2)

Clarksville Northeast (5-5) at Munford (10-0)

Portland (5-5) at Southwind (7-2)

Class 4A

Kirby (2-8) at Haywood (10-0)

Obion County (5-5) at Melrose (9-1)

Ridgeway (3-7) at Milan (7-3)

South Gibson (6-4) at Craigmont (9-1), TBD

Class 3A

Hamilton (4-6) at Covington (8-2)

Millington (6-4) at East (5-5), TBD

Raleigh-Egypt (6-4) at Dyersburg (6-4)

Ripley (4-6) at Sheffield (7-3), TBD

Class 2A

Camden (4-6) at Fairley (10-0), TBD

KIPP (4-4) at Martin Westview (8-2)

Mitchell (6-4) at Huntingdon (8-2)

Union City (8-2) at Freedom Prep (8-2), TBD

Class 1A

Bluff City (2-6) at Trenton Peabody (8-2)

Halls (6-4) at Booker T. Washington (4-4)

Middle College (5-4) at Lake County (7-3)

West Carroll (5-5) at MASE (10-0), TBD

Division 2-AAA

Briarcrest (5-5) at Pope John Paul II (7-3)

Father Ryan (2-8) at MUS (7-3)

Knoxville Catholic (3-6) at CBHS (6-4)

St. Benedict (2-8) at Chattanooga McCallie (8-2)

Division 2-AA

Davidson Academy (5-5) at Northpoint (6-4)

ECS (4-5) at Silverdale Baptist (7-3)

Lausanne (8-1) has a bye and will host either Christ Presbyterian Academy (5-5) or Chattanooga Boyd-Buchanan (7-3) on Nov. 11.

Division 2-A

Fayette Academy (5-5) at Donelson Christian (6-4)

Tipton-Rosemark (2-6) at Middle Tennessee Christian (8-2)

For the full brackets visit the TSSAA site.

