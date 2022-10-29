Memphis-area playoff pairings for TSSAA football teams
TSSAA first-round playoff pairings
Nov. 4
(all games are at 7 p.m. local time)
Class 6A
Centennial (8-2) at Bartlett (8-2)
Collierville (8-2) at Brentwood (7-3)
Germantown (8-2) at Ravenwood (8-2)
Independence (5-5) at Houston (8-2)
Class 5A
Central (5-5) at Springfield (8-2)
Clarksville Northeast (5-5) at Munford (10-0)
Portland (5-5) at Southwind (7-2)
Class 4A
Kirby (2-8) at Haywood (10-0)
Obion County (5-5) at Melrose (9-1)
Ridgeway (3-7) at Milan (7-3)
South Gibson (6-4) at Craigmont (9-1), TBD
Class 3A
Hamilton (4-6) at Covington (8-2)
Millington (6-4) at East (5-5), TBD
Raleigh-Egypt (6-4) at Dyersburg (6-4)
Ripley (4-6) at Sheffield (7-3), TBD
Class 2A
Camden (4-6) at Fairley (10-0), TBD
KIPP (4-4) at Martin Westview (8-2)
Mitchell (6-4) at Huntingdon (8-2)
Union City (8-2) at Freedom Prep (8-2), TBD
Class 1A
Bluff City (2-6) at Trenton Peabody (8-2)
Halls (6-4) at Booker T. Washington (4-4)
Middle College (5-4) at Lake County (7-3)
West Carroll (5-5) at MASE (10-0), TBD
Division 2-AAA
Briarcrest (5-5) at Pope John Paul II (7-3)
Father Ryan (2-8) at MUS (7-3)
Knoxville Catholic (3-6) at CBHS (6-4)
St. Benedict (2-8) at Chattanooga McCallie (8-2)
Division 2-AA
Davidson Academy (5-5) at Northpoint (6-4)
ECS (4-5) at Silverdale Baptist (7-3)
Lausanne (8-1) has a bye and will host either Christ Presbyterian Academy (5-5) or Chattanooga Boyd-Buchanan (7-3) on Nov. 11.
Division 2-A
Fayette Academy (5-5) at Donelson Christian (6-4)
Tipton-Rosemark (2-6) at Middle Tennessee Christian (8-2)
For the full brackets visit the TSSAA site.
Comments / 0