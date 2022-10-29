Read full article on original website
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic.
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy
On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes
Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $60 million in new state tax credits to help rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allows for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home...
Ghoulish video shows zombies taking Carytown
The living dead milled about in Richmond’s Carytown Saturday afternoon to raise money for a good cause.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
The important reasons you should never toss, flush medications
Kathy Johnson, an intervention coordinator for Henrico County Public Schools, said that simple act can help prevent prescription drug or opioid addiction.
Virginia Business
Richmond yoga studio gets shot from Jack Daniel’s
On his 33rd birthday, Brelan Hillman learned that BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness was selected as one of six finalists to compete for $10,000 in a pitch contest for Black-owned businesses in Richmond. With just a weekend to prepare, Hillman, a business partner and board member for BareSOUL, crafted his three-minute...
Infectious disease experts, pediatricians warn of rise of 'tri-demic'
Infectious disease experts and pediatricians are warning about what some are calling a "tri-demic:" rising cases of COVID-19, influenza and pediatric RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
Hospitals across central Virginia nearing capacity after spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV
Local hospitals are experiencing an unimaginable crisis -- they’re close to running out of beds for sick children.
A record week for evictions
Data: Central Virginia Legal Aid Society; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Richmond City Sheriff's Office is scheduled to execute 126 evictions this week, the largest number on record since statewide eviction protections ended earlier this year.Why it matters: The number of eviction filings has been increasing for months, but tenants who can't pay their rent typically end up leaving well before the sheriff knocks on the door to forcibly remove them.The large number of homes the sheriff's department is planning to visit this week is in part a reflection of how few options are left for low-income renters, Martin Wegbreit, the litigation director of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, tells Axios.Vacancy rates are down, and rents have shot up around the city, with a majority of renters reporting increases of $100 or more, per VCU's Eviction Lab.Catch up fast: Eviction protections ended in June.Since then, filings have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and in one case, a 500-unit apartment complex has moved to evict nearly half its tenants.
