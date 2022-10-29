ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

nomadlawyer.org

Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge.  “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Richmond yoga studio gets shot from Jack Daniel’s

On his 33rd birthday, Brelan Hillman learned that BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness was selected as one of six finalists to compete for $10,000 in a pitch contest for Black-owned businesses in Richmond. With just a weekend to prepare, Hillman, a business partner and board member for BareSOUL, crafted his three-minute...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

A record week for evictions

Data: Central Virginia Legal Aid Society; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Richmond City Sheriff's Office is scheduled to execute 126 evictions this week, the largest number on record since statewide eviction protections ended earlier this year.Why it matters: The number of eviction filings has been increasing for months, but tenants who can't pay their rent typically end up leaving well before the sheriff knocks on the door to forcibly remove them.The large number of homes the sheriff's department is planning to visit this week is in part a reflection of how few options are left for low-income renters, Martin Wegbreit, the litigation director of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, tells Axios.Vacancy rates are down, and rents have shot up around the city, with a majority of renters reporting increases of $100 or more, per VCU's Eviction Lab.Catch up fast: Eviction protections ended in June.Since then, filings have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and in one case, a 500-unit apartment complex has moved to evict nearly half its tenants.
RICHMOND, VA
