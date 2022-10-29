Years ago, when MUW was considering a name change, I suggested that we sell the university to Oprah Winfrey, who was even then the most recognizable and financially successful Mississippi native, and who was burnishing her reputation by promoting literacy and education. That suggestion wasn’t realistic and never went anywhere, but here’s something that would work: sell naming rights to MUW to Ms. Winfrey. “Winfrey University” would give The W more attention than anyone ever dreamed of; the advantages to The W would be incalculable. The arrangement would also give Ms. Winfrey an education platform in her native state. But Ms. Winfrey didn’t get where she is by being naive, and it would no doubt occur to her that her name is worth more to The W than The W is to her. Selling her name would be a gift — but maybe she would do it, if asked.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO