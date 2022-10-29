Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Caledonia boys basketball dismantles Aberdeen on the road
ABERDEEN — Caledonia boys basketball continued its winning ways to start the 2021-22 season, taking down Aberdeen, 71-38, on the road on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (2-0) were led by JD Dumas, who scored a game-high 21 points in the 33-point victory. Caledonia will play Amory on the road...
Commercial Dispatch
With game looming, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach finds it easy to be ‘distracted’ from John Cohen’s departure for Auburn
STARKVILLE — When Mike Leach and Mississippi State take the field Saturday, a familiar face will be in unfamiliar colors. Athletic director John Cohen left MSU on Monday to take the athletic director position at Auburn, which just so happens to be visiting Davis Wade Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: New AD hires are about being excellent in one sport above all others
STARKVILLE — When trying to sell the accomplishments of an athletic director, one of the “go-to” bullet points is general excellence. If a team is going to suit up and play, the people around it want to associate with a winner. Mississippi State praised one of its...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer wins first-ever SEC tournament match, defeating Texas A&M in extra time
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Things were undoubtedly tense at Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola, Florida, in the first round of the SEC tournament as Mississippi State and Texas A&M went to extra time. The Bulldogs, making the tournament for the fifth time in program history, were looking for their first...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State volleyball wins five-set thriller at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Mississippi State volleyball team closed out the series against LSU with a thrilling five-set victory on Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Bulldogs opened the match with a 26-24 victory, but the Tigers followed up with a 25-16, 25-16 in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State AD John Cohen resigns to take same position at Auburn
On Nov. 4, 2016, John Cohen became Mississippi State’s athletic director after Scott Stricklin left for Florida. Almost exactly six years later, Cohen will follow in Stricklin’s footsteps. Cohen became the latest Mississippi State AD to leave for another Southeastern Conference program, resigning Monday to accept the athletic...
Mjracle Sheppard discusses Mississippi State commitment
It takes a lot of trust for a player to be that first commitment in a class for a coach that’s just getting started in the head chair. Trust is something that Mjracle Sheppard has a lot of in Sam Purcell, though. The Montverde (Fla.) standout had offers from around the country including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Xavier and Georgia Tech and the latter two were among her final three with the Bulldogs of MSU.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Georgia
MSU (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) will host Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Nov. 12, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN. The Bulldogs will first host Auburn at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State 2022 schedule and results. Sept. 3: MSU...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach, Chris Jans react to John Cohen’s departure from Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — What Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach expected to be quick chats with athletic director John Cohen often turned into hourlong conversations. The dialogues were part of a strong working relationship between the two. “I thought John was great — got along good with John,” Leach said...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Winfrey University
Years ago, when MUW was considering a name change, I suggested that we sell the university to Oprah Winfrey, who was even then the most recognizable and financially successful Mississippi native, and who was burnishing her reputation by promoting literacy and education. That suggestion wasn’t realistic and never went anywhere, but here’s something that would work: sell naming rights to MUW to Ms. Winfrey. “Winfrey University” would give The W more attention than anyone ever dreamed of; the advantages to The W would be incalculable. The arrangement would also give Ms. Winfrey an education platform in her native state. But Ms. Winfrey didn’t get where she is by being naive, and it would no doubt occur to her that her name is worth more to The W than The W is to her. Selling her name would be a gift — but maybe she would do it, if asked.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus looks at annexing areas east, southeast
Representatives from the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District pitched a proposal to annex two areas, one east and one southeast, of Columbus at Columbus City Council’s work session on Thursday. Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens and Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones contacted the GTPDD and asked for the proposal,...
Commercial Dispatch
$2.5B aluminum mill project planned for Lowndes County
A special session of the legislature on Wednesday will address an incentive package for a $2.5 billion aluminum mill development project in Lowndes County, according to multiple sources. In an official press release issued Monday morning, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a Legislative special session. He said the project is expected...
WJTV 12
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wtva.com
A new economic development will affect towns in the Golden Triangle in positive ways
ARTESIA, Miss (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in the State's history is coming to the Golden Triangle. It's a $2.5 billion dollar capital investment and will create over 1,000 jobs in Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle. The average pay is predicted to be $93,000. Resident, business owners, and local leaders in towns like Artesia are hoping the development will bring much-needed tax revenue to their town.
wtva.com
Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
