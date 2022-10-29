Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
VISTA.Today
Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion
Crebilly Farm.Image via Realtor.com. The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309-acres are going towards open space, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN BRIAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES PHILADELPHIA STREETS DEPARTMENT FALL LEAF DRIVE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces that the Philadelphia Streets Department’s 2022 Fall Leaf Collection and Recycling Program is officially underway. The 2022 Philly Leaf Recycling Program begins on Monday, November 7, and ends Saturday, December 17, 2022. For the duration of the program, bagged leaf drop-off...
morethanthecurve.com
6ABC Action News reported on new hotel and restaurants in Conshohocken
6ABC Action News reported on Hotel West & Main and its two restaurants, 1874 Social and Hook & Ladder. One thing to note is that coffee from Conshohocke’s ‘feine can be found in all of the hotel rooms. You can watch the report below.
$27M Condo Is Most Expensive Listing In Philadelphia (LOOK INSIDE)
If you're in the market for a new home in Philadelphia — and if you can stomach the $27 million price tag — a penthouse at 500 Walnut St. is hard to beat. It's the most expensive home currently listed for sale in the city, but with good reason.
morethanthecurve.com
Special offer from Town Valet Cleaners in Conshohocken
Town Valet Cleaners (1200 Fayette Street, Conshohocken) is offering a 10% discount for those who prepay for their order at dropoff. This includes dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and more! Town Valet was recently voted the best dry cleaner in Best of Conshy!. Get ready for winter! Bring in your winter...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
morethanthecurve.com
Honeygrow will be located next to Shake Shack at Plymouth Meeting Mall
On October 13th, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported that Honeygrow is opening a location at the Plymouth Meeting Mall. At the time, information regarding a specific location at the mall and the timeline were not available. The mall’s website has now been updated to include Honeygrow as “coming soon” and lists the location...
Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment.Image via Fred Beans Family of Dealerships. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
billypenn.com
Inside the $2B KOP Rail project; School district EPA grant for lead-free water; A shipping container shopping mall | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead. Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the...
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
phila.gov
Streets Department Announces Historic Win Against Illegal Dumping
Illegal dumping is an ongoing challenge that impacts many cities nationwide. Illegal dumping is not only a crime, but it has a detrimental impact on communities, and it has significant costs. In Philadelphia, the Streets Department spends approximately $1.5 million annually in cleanup costs, at the taxpayers’ expense. Tons of trash and debris are cleaned up daily from sites across the city including tires, construction debris, old furniture, and the like. It often seems like a daunting challenge that is never-ending. The frustration is only exasperated when crews find themselves cleaning up the same locations sometimes just the next day.
morethanthecurve.com
Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City
As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
$1 billion Powerball creating buzz at Philadelphia store where others have won
"I'm going in for a kidney transplant Thursday, so I'm a pretty lucky guy, so maybe I could be a little bit luckier," said Power Ball player Don Harmer as he held up his tickets.
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
billypenn.com
Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
