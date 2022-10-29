ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion

Crebilly Farm.Image via Realtor.com. The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309-acres are going towards open space, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
WEST CHESTER, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Special offer from Town Valet Cleaners in Conshohocken

Town Valet Cleaners (1200 Fayette Street, Conshohocken) is offering a 10% discount for those who prepay for their order at dropoff. This includes dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and more! Town Valet was recently voted the best dry cleaner in Best of Conshy!. Get ready for winter! Bring in your winter...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Honeygrow will be located next to Shake Shack at Plymouth Meeting Mall

On October 13th, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported that Honeygrow is opening a location at the Plymouth Meeting Mall. At the time, information regarding a specific location at the mall and the timeline were not available. The mall’s website has now been updated to include Honeygrow as “coming soon” and lists the location...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Daily Energy Insider

Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phila.gov

Streets Department Announces Historic Win Against Illegal Dumping

Illegal dumping is an ongoing challenge that impacts many cities nationwide. Illegal dumping is not only a crime, but it has a detrimental impact on communities, and it has significant costs. In Philadelphia, the Streets Department spends approximately $1.5 million annually in cleanup costs, at the taxpayers’ expense. Tons of trash and debris are cleaned up daily from sites across the city including tires, construction debris, old furniture, and the like. It often seems like a daunting challenge that is never-ending. The frustration is only exasperated when crews find themselves cleaning up the same locations sometimes just the next day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City

As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
billypenn.com

Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

