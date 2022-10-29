Read full article on original website
Related
WGHP poll: These issues are moving voters in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC (WGHP) – With early voting underway and just a week until Election Day, the motivation for voters in North Carolina to go to the polls is crystal clear: the economy. The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll reveals that 41% of likely voters list the economy as the No. 1 motivating factor in […]
Governor Cooper ends suit challenging powerful NC rules panel
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has quietly ended his litigation challenging the constitutionality of a powerful state commission that scrutinizes state agency rules, days before it was heading to court. Cooper’s private attorneys filed paperwork last Friday dismissing his August 2020 lawsuit against Republican legislative leaders. A hearing before three trial […]
Tuesday is the deadline to request mail ballots in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you would prefer to cast your vote in this election cycle by mail – and tens of thousands of voters in North Carolina have done so – you must request that ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The North Carolina Board of Elections issued a reminder for voters about that deadline, […]
WFAE
What's at stake in the midterm elections for North Carolina and the nation
From control of the U.S. House and Senate to state and local offices, the results of the Nov. 8 election could decide the fate of everything from President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to public school funding in North Carolina. If Democrats expand their control, Biden intends to codify abortion rights,...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
WBUR
Early voters in North Carolina cast ballots in tight race
North Carolina is currently considered a purple state, but that could change with the upcoming midterm elections. Voters will determine the outcome of some tight races for Congress, the state legislature and the U.S. Senate. Rusty Jacobs of North Carolina Public Radio speaks to voters in some highly competitive districts.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Intentional misinformation? NC State Board of Elections warning of fake mail, texts as election looms
Now, the State Board of Elections is warning about mass mailings and text messages to voters about early voting before Nov. 8.
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
cbs17
Fact check: Was this NC House candidate convicted of tax evasion? Claims in mailed ads prompt cease-and-desist letter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawyers for a candidate for a seat in the North Carolina General Assembly have sent a cease-and-desist letter to his opponent and to state Democrats who produced a mailed campaign ad that attacks him. In the letter, Republican businessman and former Naval officer Fred Von...
WRAL
Party held to encourage young NC voters to cast ballot
An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WAVY News 10
NC Lt. Gov. Robinson mocks assault on Paul Pelosi with Facebook post; ‘I don’t believe you or the press’
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook apparently making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
4 charged in South Carolina in coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
thecentersquare.com
Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races
(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Schools across North Carolina receive $74.1 million in grants
(WWAY) — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced Monday by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Bladen County Schools are receiving just over $1.5 million; Brunswick County Schools are...
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
What to expect during your county's property tax revaluation
11 counties in the state have their revaluation slated this year, including Harnett County. Wake County is set for 2024 and Durham, Orange, and Chatham are set for 2025. To be clear: we're not talking about appraisal, like when you're selling your home. This is someone with your county looking...
Comments / 2