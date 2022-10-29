ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

FOX8 News

WGHP poll: These issues are moving voters in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WGHP) – With early voting underway and just a week until Election Day, the motivation for voters in North Carolina to go to the polls is crystal clear: the economy. The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll reveals that 41% of likely voters list the economy as the No. 1 motivating factor in […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX8 News

Governor Cooper ends suit challenging powerful NC rules panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has quietly ended his litigation challenging the constitutionality of a powerful state commission that scrutinizes state agency rules, days before it was heading to court. Cooper’s private attorneys filed paperwork last Friday dismissing his August 2020 lawsuit against Republican legislative leaders. A hearing before three trial […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBUR

Early voters in North Carolina cast ballots in tight race

North Carolina is currently considered a purple state, but that could change with the upcoming midterm elections. Voters will determine the outcome of some tight races for Congress, the state legislature and the U.S. Senate. Rusty Jacobs of North Carolina Public Radio speaks to voters in some highly competitive districts.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
thecentersquare.com

Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races

(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
COLORADO STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Schools across North Carolina receive $74.1 million in grants

(WWAY) — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced Monday by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Bladen County Schools are receiving just over $1.5 million; Brunswick County Schools are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC

