Morgan County, AL

WAFF

Two found dead following reported burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a reported burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Police investigation double homicide in Decatur

DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed until Wednesday

MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman arrested for entering school bus

DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway

A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the yard....
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence for a Lawrence County murder died in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Oct. 28. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Harold Bailey, 52, was a patient in the infirmary and was found unresponsive.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

