Motorcyclist killed in DeKalb County crash
One person was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle in DeKalb County Tuesday.
WAFF
Two found dead following reported burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a reported burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as...
One injured in Monday morning crash at Moores Mill
One person was seriously injured in a wreck on Monday morning according to the Huntsville Police Department.
WAAY-TV
Albertville man charged with murder of missing man found dead in Blount County
An Albertville man is charged with murder after the discovery of human remains. Christopher Stracener, 50, is charged with the murder of James Tracy Denson. Stracener's bond is set at $1 million. He was arrested Oct. 24, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Denson's body was found in Blount...
WAFF
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
WAFF
Police investigation double homicide in Decatur
Police investigation double homicide in Decatur
WAFF
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed until Wednesday
Morgan County Sheriff's Office closed until Wednesday
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested for entering school bus
Decatur woman arrested for entering school bus
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ABC 33/40 News
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
Moulton man arrested in multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase
A Moulton man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a crime spree that spanned multiple states and ended in a high-speed chase.
Son arrested for allegedly assaulting mother, Sheriff’s deputy in Langston
Deputies say the mother was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Mental evaluation, trial set for Alabama woman charged with murder
A mental evaluation has been requested for a woman charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this year, along with a trial date being set for the case.
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the yard....
WAAY-TV
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
WAFF
Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
WAFF
Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence for a Lawrence County murder died in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Oct. 28. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Harold Bailey, 52, was a patient in the infirmary and was found unresponsive.
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
