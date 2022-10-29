Phillies come back from 5 down, stun Astros in 10th inning to win World Series Game 1

Read full article on original website
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Bleacher Report
Phillies, Astros Set World Series Pitching Matchups After Game 3 Postponement
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set their starting rotations after Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was postponed until Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Ranger Suárez will take the bump in the next game, with Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard to follow in Games 4 and 5, respectively. Syndergaard was originally slated for Game 3.
KLST/KSAN
Astros in Philadelphia for Games 3-5 with World Series even at one game apiece
Hundreds of Houston Astros fans gathered to send off their team that takes on the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 rained out
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but they will have to wait another day to play Game 3. Monday's game was rained out due to a rainy forecast in Philly. Game 3 was pushed back to Tuesday, and the rest of the 2022 World Series schedule was moved back one day.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back
The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
